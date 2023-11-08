Open Window Stories: Big Stories for Little People

Introduction

Open Window Stories is a children’s fiction podcast with stand alone episodes that will drop every 2 weeks starting September first! Until then come check out our social media, tee public and patreon sites! Music for this episode by: Carefree Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Music promoted on https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/ https://www.teepublic.com/user/open-window-storieshttps://patreon.com/OpenWindowStories