Open Mouth Syndrome
Elmo Kirkwood & Derrick Bostrom
An epic side hustle by Meat Puppet members Elmo Kirkwood and Derrick Bostrom, wherein they do their very best to explain to the world why it is that they are th... More
An epic side hustle by Meat Puppet members Elmo Kirkwood and Derrick Bostrom, wherein they do their very best to explain to the world why it is that they are th... More
Episode One: Giving The Game Away
Open Mouth Syndrome enjoys the support of the following sponsors:The Meat Puppets Merch StoreBostwood BandcampElmo Kirkwood Bandcamp
More Music podcasts
Broken Record with Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond
Music, Society & Culture
Music, Music Commentary, Society & Culture
Music, Music Commentary, Music, Music Interviews, Comedy
Music, Music Interviews, News, Entertainment News
60 Songs That Explain the '90s
Music
About Open Mouth Syndrome
An epic side hustle by Meat Puppet members Elmo Kirkwood and Derrick Bostrom, wherein they do their very best to explain to the world why it is that they are the way they are.Podcast website
Listen to Open Mouth Syndrome, The Prince Mixtape and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Open Mouth Syndrome
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.