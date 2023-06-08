Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Open Book with QuarterJade

Podcast Open Book with QuarterJade
QuarterJade
this is my FIRST EVER podcast where I talk about a lil bit of everything? i wanna to use this space for sharing my thoughts and experiences as a content creator
Society & CulturePersonal Journals
Available Episodes

  • Chapter 1: Social Media in 2023
    in this, the FIRST OPEN BOOK CHAPTER, we're talkin about all things social media, perception, life as a content creator and all that jazz. There's a LOT to unpack here because things have really gone and changed in the last few years..
    7/26/2023
    47:08

About Open Book with QuarterJade

this is my FIRST EVER podcast where I talk about a lil bit of everything? i wanna to use this space for sharing my thoughts and experiences as a content creator/streamer and maybe some book discussions? who knows LOLbut either way thank you for listening <3twitch.tv/quarterjade
