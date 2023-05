20: The Cascade, the Great Deleveraging’s next chapter

In the weeks since Silvergate, Signature, and Silicon Valley Banks' respective failures, observers around the world have found ways to classify each collapse as the result of specific, isolated circumstances. But our hosts at Onward see something much different: a systemic, likely global crisis in the financial markets, playing out very close to what we projected in our November 2022 episode, "The Great Deleveraging" (https://fundrise.com/education/onward-episode-10). In a direct follow-up to that episode, join Fundrise CEO Ben Miller and co-host Cardiff Garcia for an analysis of how the recent bank crises are strong evidence that The Great Deleveraging is in full swing, along with a forecast on what is likely to happen next for the economy — a phase that Ben has deemed "The Great Cascade," as the impacts of the liquidity crisis reverberate across multiple sectors of the market, with profound effects. There's even an event on the horizon that Ben believes is likely to be the straw that "breaks the turtle's back — toppling turtles, all the way down." Listen to the episode to find out what that straw is likely to be. (And listen to the original Great Deleveraging episode (https://fundrise.com/education/onward-episode-10), if you need a refresher in turtle cosmology.)