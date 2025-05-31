LandFans™ Podcast with Kendall LeJeune

Launchpad Series: How to Build Relationships with Builders and Buyers

Think buyers only work with people they already know? Not anymore. This episode dives into the exact steps land investors use to build real relationships with builders and buyers—so deals move faster and profits grow. You'll learn how to get on the radar of serious players, what to say (and what not to), and how one simple follow-up turned into a $20K payday. If you're ready to stop chasing and start attracting repeat buyers, hit play and upgrade your Dispo game today.