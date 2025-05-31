LandFans™ Podcast with Kendall LeJeune

Deep Dive: How 9-Month-Old Leads Paid Me $85K with Dan Haberkost
Think land investing is too competitive? Dan Haberkost says otherwise—and he's got the 250+ deals to prove it. In this Deep Dive, we unpack why most investors fail (spoiler: it's not the market) and how Dan built a powerhouse business by mastering the art of relentless follow-up, negotiation psychology, and picking the right markets. You'll hear how one 9-month-old lead turned into an $85K profit—and why trust beats the highest offer, every time. Listen now to learn the strategies that keep Dan winning while others burn out. Enjoy the show!
13:06
Launchpad Series: What to Do If Sellers Won’t Answer Their Phone
Got a solid lead but can't get the seller to pick up? You're not alone—and you're probably leaving deals on the table. In this episode, we unpack why sellers ignore your calls and exactly how to fix it. From the triple-dial method that doubles contact rates to low-pressure texts that revive ghosted conversations, you'll walk away with real-world tactics that get sellers talking. Don't let silence kill your next deal—hit play and learn how top land investors break through the noise.
Enjoy the show!
6:30
Deep Dive: From Rock Bottom to 6-Figure Land Deals: Joe McCall’s System
What if hitting rock bottom was the very thing that unlocked your land investing breakthrough? In this episode, Joe McCall reveals how losing everything forced him to ditch the fluff and build a 6-figure land deal system that actually works—no fancy tools, no guesswork. You'll hear how he closed deals with nothing but a phone script and fierce consistency, plus the follow-up method that keeps sellers coming back months later. If you're still overthinking your offer strategy or waiting for the perfect setup—don't. Hit play and steal the system that rebuilt Joe's business from the ground up. Enjoy the show!
13:17
Launchpad Series: How to Build Relationships with Builders and Buyers
Think buyers only work with people they already know? Not anymore. This episode dives into the exact steps land investors use to build real relationships with builders and buyers—so deals move faster and profits grow. You'll learn how to get on the radar of serious players, what to say (and what not to), and how one simple follow-up turned into a $20K payday. If you're ready to stop chasing and start attracting repeat buyers, hit play and upgrade your Dispo game today.
Enjoy the show!
5:26
Deep Dive: Scaling Land Deals to Six-Figure Months with Jonathan Duong
From $3K in 2020 to consistent six-figure months—how did Jonathan Duong make the leap? In this episode, he reveals the exact systems, mindset shifts, and buyer-first strategies that took him from stuck to scaling. You'll hear how he reverse-engineers every deal based on builder demand, why follow-up is the real secret sauce, and how he's moved beyond wholesaling to build lasting partnerships (and bigger profits). Ready to stop guessing and start scaling? Hit play and get the blueprint. Enjoy the show!