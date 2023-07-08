Only Gaines with Janice & EJ Gaines

That Time Janice Faced Postpartum Depression

How do you know if you, or someone you know, has been affected by postpartum depression? The stigma of it, along with a wide range of symptoms, often leads many women to sweep their experiences under the rug instead of getting help. In this episode, Janice & EJ share their personal story with postpartum depression, how they identified it, and how they overcame it. You’ll be equipped to spot some warning signs in yourself or others, and you’ll be encouraged to do something about it. New episodes drop every Monday, so be sure to subscribe so you never miss one! Adrienne Camp's new book "As For Me" is available now at LifeWay.com/asforme.