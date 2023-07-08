Only Gaines with Janice & EJ Gaines

Adrienne Camp's new book "As For Me" is available now at LifeWay.com/asforme.
That Time With The Pizza
Do you always fight fair? Conflicts in relationships are natural, but even in disagreement, it’s important to be mindful of how you disagree. In this episode, Janice & EJ talk about a time when a trivial disagreement early in their marriage almost led to a food fight. You’ll be challenged to consider how you can disagree with others in a way that still honors God. New episodes drop every Monday, so be sure to subscribe so you never miss one!
8/14/2023
40:18
That Time EJ Broke the Fish Tank
How do you deal with shameful missteps in life? Do you try to avoid them, or do confront them head-on? In this episode, EJ & Janice talk about a time when running and hiding from shame didn’t fix the problem, but confronting it did. You’ll be encouraged to remember that shame is not God’s way of dealing with things that we do wrong, and that there is hope and healing when feel like you’ve missed the mark. New episodes drop every Monday, so be sure to subscribe so you never miss one!
8/7/2023
37:35
That Time Janice Lost the Spelling Bee
It’s easy to place our identity in our gifts, but what happens when those gifts don’t yield the results we’re expecting? In this episode, Janice & EJ discuss a time when a misspelled word taught that lesson the hard way. You’ll be encouraged and challenged to recall that our identities are found only in Christ, and our gifts and talents are intended only to help us as we live out our callings. New episodes drop every Monday, so be sure to subscribe so you never miss one!
7/31/2023
33:34
That Time We Just Didn’t Have It
What do you do when you feel like you’re at your wits’ end, and when you feel like you just don’t have any more to give? In this episode, Janice & EJ get really honest about the ways in which they’ve tried to hold it all together. You’ll be encouraged to realize that perfection is not possible, and that there is freedom in trusting God, who holds our worlds together in His loving hands. New episodes drop every Monday, so be sure to subscribe so you never miss one!
7/24/2023
27:37
That Time Janice Faced Postpartum Depression
How do you know if you, or someone you know, has been affected by postpartum depression? The stigma of it, along with a wide range of symptoms, often leads many women to sweep their experiences under the rug instead of getting help. In this episode, Janice & EJ share their personal story with postpartum depression, how they identified it, and how they overcame it. You’ll be equipped to spot some warning signs in yourself or others, and you’ll be encouraged to do something about it. New episodes drop every Monday, so be sure to subscribe so you never miss one!
We’re talking Only Gaines! Join Janice & EJ Gaines in a show about the life they’re living, the lessons they’re learning, and the things they’re gaining along the way. From marriage and parenting, to careers and dreams (and everything in between), Janice & EJ share what it looks like to love God, and each other, in it all. Get ready for real conversations, encouraging truths, and lots of laughs with Only Gaines!