Weight Loss Drugs: Trend or Treatment?

A new group of drugs for type 2 diabetes and obesity have shown to be more effective for weight loss than any previous medications. Some medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have surged in popularity thanks in part to celebrity use. But who should be taking them? And are they safe? In today’s episode, we break down the future of the weight loss industry and examine why some of these medications could also help curb addictive behaviors. Guest: Meg Tirrell, CNN Medical Correspondent To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy