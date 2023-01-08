You’ve been overwhelmed with headlines all week – what's worth a closer look? One Thing takes you into the story and helps you make sense of the news everyone's...
Weight Loss Drugs: Trend or Treatment?
A new group of drugs for type 2 diabetes and obesity have shown to be more effective for weight loss than any previous medications. Some medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have surged in popularity thanks in part to celebrity use. But who should be taking them? And are they safe? In today’s episode, we break down the future of the weight loss industry and examine why some of these medications could also help curb addictive behaviors.
Guest: Meg Tirrell, CNN Medical Correspondent
7/30/2023
15:15
Welcome to Hot World Summer
Throughout the month of July, scorching temperatures have broken records on several continents — the latest in a trend caused by the climate crisis. Meanwhile, in the US, extreme rainfall has led to devastating floods and toxic wildfire smoke has drifted down from Canada, prompting unhealthy air alerts in multiple cities. In today’s episode, we break down why this moment is uniquely dangerous and look at how the climate crisis is already forcing people’s hands about where to live.
Guest: Bill Weir, CNN Chief Climate Correspondent
7/23/2023
15:02
Searching for an Equalizer at the Women’s World Cup
The 2023 Women’s World Cup gets underway this week in Australia and New Zealand, featuring the largest field in tournament history. It comes a year after US Soccer and the United States Women’s National Team struck a deal over equal pay. However, advocates say many disparities remain between the men's and women’s games on the global stage. In today’s episode, we examine what strides towards equality are being made and get a preview of this year’s top teams and players.
Guest: Amanda Davies, CNN Sports Anchor
7/16/2023
15:22
2024 GOP Primary Primer with Jake Tapper
At least 12 candidates have announced a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, setting up a crowded field ahead of the first primary debate next month. Former President Donald Trump still holds a strong lead in polling despite multiple criminal indictments, so will any candidate be able to unseat him? We look at exactly who is running and examine the different visions of the Republican party they are pitching to voters.
Guest: Jake Tapper, CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent
7/9/2023
15:46
Russia After the Rebellion
More than a week after the aborted Wagner rebellion, it’s unclear what comes next for Russia and President Vladimir Putin. The eventual fate of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is also murky after striking a deal with Belarus to end the insurrection. In today’s episode, we head to Moscow to get a view from the ground and examine what the greatest challenge to Putin’s leadership in decades says about his military’s performance in Ukraine.
Guest: Matthew Chance, CNN Senior International Correspondent
