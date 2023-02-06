Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
One Thing with Pastor CT Townsend & Friends

Podcast One Thing with Pastor CT Townsend & Friends
CT Townsend Ministries
The One Thing Podcast with Pastor CT Townsend and Friends offers practical insight and spiritual encouragement to individuals who seek to honor God with their l... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityReligion & SpiritualityReligionEducationSelf-ImprovementReligion & SpiritualitySpiritualitySociety & CulturePhilosophy
  • Starting & Finishing pt. 1
    This is part 1 of our very first episode of "One Thing". In this episode, Pastor CT dives into the concept of starting and finishing by sharing his own story. He provides some key milestones and moments in his journey with the Lord and shows how they relate to how one can grow in the church. "The finish line will look like people who just didn't give up" -Pastor CT Connect with Pastor Townsend: YouTube @CTTownsendMinistriesInstagram @CTTownsendMinistrieshttps://cttownsend.com/ Connect with Victory Baptist Church: YouTube @VictoryBaptistChurchInstagram @VictoryBaptistChurchhttps://victorybc.com
    5/29/2023
    39:57

About One Thing with Pastor CT Townsend & Friends

The One Thing Podcast with Pastor CT Townsend and Friends offers practical insight and spiritual encouragement to individuals who seek to honor God with their lives.

Join as as we discuss life, leadership, and the Lord's Work one thing at a time. Our show's title comes from Psalm 27:4.

Psalm 27:4 - One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple.

Connect with Pastor CT Townsend and his Ministries at https://cttownsend.com/

