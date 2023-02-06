About One Thing with Pastor CT Townsend & Friends

The One Thing Podcast with Pastor CT Townsend and Friends offers practical insight and spiritual encouragement to individuals who seek to honor God with their lives.

Join as as we discuss life, leadership, and the Lord's Work one thing at a time. Our show's title comes from Psalm 27:4.

Psalm 27:4 - One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple.

Connect with Pastor CT Townsend and his Ministries at https://cttownsend.com/