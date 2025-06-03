Powered by RND
Government
One Billion
civilla
GovernmentBusiness
  • 4x11 - Surprise, Surpise
    We entered into this Season determined to find a way to navigate the phase change we're experiencing without losing sight of our mission and our values. After diving deeply into the hearts and minds of every member of the Civilla team we've landed on 3 core elements of our culture that must not change as we grow and evolve. But we know it's not that simple. Tune in...
    --------  
    35:03
  • 4x10 - Pass the mic
    Rachel has guided our audio voyage through two seasons of One Billion. In this episode our host transitions from being the interviewer to being the interviewee. She shares her own story of learning about design thinking, becoming a professional designer, and landing a place on the Civilla team. Amidst all the change going on in Civilla, Rachel's advice to the team is to share what's actually going on inside each of us.
    --------  
    29:51
  • 4x9 - Stay Close to the Knitting
    While every member of the Civilla team has left fingerprints on the organization, Civilla would not exist without Michael Brennan. By title, he is our CEO, but his impact extends far beyond the four walls of the studio. His story helps us understand how Civilla grew from a seed of an idea to an organization rooted in values, real relationships, and deep work, and his reflections provide tangible advice we can all learn from.
    --------  
    39:48
  • 4x8 - Believe in Yourself (and Practice)
    Since childhood, Scott put all his eggs in one basket: he was going to be an artist. And no one or nothing could stop him. While today, he's living that dream at Civilla, he'll be the first to tell you the journey was all but direct. In this episode, Scott illustrates how his confidence, conviction, and open-mind have helped him to take the phase changes he's experienced in stride. And he encourages us all to do the same.
    --------  
    22:05
  • The 2nd Quasi-Annual Civilla Reunion
    In this interlude, we go behind-the-scenes with 6 individuals who have a unique, but critically important perspective on the phase change we're navigating: over the last 3.5 years, they've each lent their time and talent to Civilla. As a result, they have a deep understanding of our culture. However, they also have an outside perspective on they change that's occurring - today, the live and work in cities and organizations around the world. Tune in to hear their provocative stories and powerful advice.  
    --------  
    16:37

About One Billion

A behind-the-scenes podcast about how change happens. One Billion features a tiny team with a big ambition: to positively impact one billion people on the planet.
Government Business Non-Profit

