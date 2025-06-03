4x8 - Believe in Yourself (and Practice)

Since childhood, Scott put all his eggs in one basket: he was going to be an artist. And no one or nothing could stop him. While today, he's living that dream at Civilla, he'll be the first to tell you the journey was all but direct. In this episode, Scott illustrates how his confidence, conviction, and open-mind have helped him to take the phase changes he's experienced in stride. And he encourages us all to do the same.