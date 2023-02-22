Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to On West Gray in the App
Listen to On West Gray in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
On West Gray

On West Gray

Podcast On West Gray
Podcast On West Gray

On West Gray

City of Norman Communications
add
The official podcast of the City of Norman, OK, each month Chief Communications Officer Tiffany Vrska sits down a different guest to talk about the various init...
More
Government
The official podcast of the City of Norman, OK, each month Chief Communications Officer Tiffany Vrska sits down a different guest to talk about the various init...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • The City Manager w/Darrel Pyle
    City Manager Darrel Pyle sits down to talk about his journey to becoming the City Manager of the City of Norman, his relationship with the City Council, and what exactly his responsibilities are.  For more information about the office of the City Manager, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/city-manager For more information about the City of Norman, visit www.NormanOK.gov Questions or comments about the podcast can be emailed to [email protected] Twitter - @cityofnormanok Instagram - @thecityofnorman Facebook Vimeo YouTube
    8/25/2023
    21:46
  • Code Enforcement w/Kelvin Winter & Janita Hatley
    We are joined in this episode by Code Compliance Supervisor Kelvin Winter and Code Compliance Inspector Janita Hatley. They talk about the role of code enforcement in city planning and it's importance in keeping residents safe. For more information about the City of Norman Code Compliance Division, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/planning-and-community-development/code-compliance For more information about the City of Norman, visit www.NormanOK.gov Questions or comments about the podcast can be emailed to [email protected] Twitter - @cityofnormanok Instagram - @thecityofnorman Facebook Vimeo YouTube
    7/6/2023
    24:36
  • Public Works w/Shawn O’Leary & Scott Sturtz
    In this episode, we are joined by Public Works Director Shawn O'Leary and City Engineer Scott Sturtz. They talk about the current state of infrastructure in the City of Norman, as well as the various programs, projects, and initiatives currently underway in the Public Works department. For more information about the City of Norman Public Works Department, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/public-works-department For more information about the City of Norman, visit www.NormanOK.gov Questions or comments about the podcast can be emailed to [email protected] Twitter - @cityofnormanok Instagram - @thecityofnorman Facebook Vimeo YouTube
    5/31/2023
    26:12
  • The Budget Process w/Anthony Francisco & Kim Coffman
    It's Budget season at the City of Norman, and for this episode we are joined by Finance Director Anthony Francisco and Budget Manager Kim Coffman to talk all the fine points of the City's financial and budgeting process. For more information about the City of Norman Finance Department, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/finance For more information about the City of Norman, visit www.NormanOK.gov Questions or comments about the podcast can be emailed to [email protected] Twitter - @cityofnormanok Instagram - @thecityofnorman Facebook Vimeo YouTube
    3/15/2023
    30:23
  • Norman’s Water Supply w/Chris Mattingly & Nathan Madenwald
    On this latest episode, we are joined by Utilities Director Chris Mattingly and Utilities Engineer Nathan Madenwald. The panel talks about the intricacies of Norman's water supply and distribution system, as well as discussing new federal mandates related to lead & copper lines in Norman that go into effect in 2024, and a pending utility rate election in June. For more information about the City of Norman, visit www.NormanOK.gov Questions or comments about the podcast can be emailed to [email protected] Twitter - @cityofnormanok Instagram - @thecityofnorman Facebook Vimeo YouTube
    2/22/2023
    22:16

More Government podcasts

About On West Gray

The official podcast of the City of Norman, OK, each month Chief Communications Officer Tiffany Vrska sits down a different guest to talk about the various initiatives and programs going on in the city. Join us On West Gray!
Podcast website

Listen to On West Gray, Civics 101 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

On West Gray

On West Gray

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store