Public Works w/Shawn O’Leary & Scott Sturtz

In this episode, we are joined by Public Works Director Shawn O'Leary and City Engineer Scott Sturtz. They talk about the current state of infrastructure in the City of Norman, as well as the various programs, projects, and initiatives currently underway in the Public Works department. For more information about the City of Norman Public Works Department, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/public-works-department For more information about the City of Norman, visit www.NormanOK.gov Questions or comments about the podcast can be emailed to [email protected] Twitter - @cityofnormanok Instagram - @thecityofnorman Facebook Vimeo YouTube