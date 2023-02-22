The official podcast of the City of Norman, OK, each month Chief Communications Officer Tiffany Vrska sits down a different guest to talk about the various init...
The City Manager w/Darrel Pyle
City Manager Darrel Pyle sits down to talk about his journey to becoming the City Manager of the City of Norman, his relationship with the City Council, and what exactly his responsibilities are.
For more information about the office of the City Manager, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/city-manager
For more information about the City of Norman, visit www.NormanOK.gov
Questions or comments about the podcast can be emailed to [email protected]
Twitter - @cityofnormanok
Instagram - @thecityofnorman
Facebook
Vimeo
YouTube
8/25/2023
21:46
Code Enforcement w/Kelvin Winter & Janita Hatley
We are joined in this episode by Code Compliance Supervisor Kelvin Winter and Code Compliance Inspector Janita Hatley. They talk about the role of code enforcement in city planning and it's importance in keeping residents safe.
For more information about the City of Norman Code Compliance Division, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/planning-and-community-development/code-compliance
7/6/2023
24:36
Public Works w/Shawn O’Leary & Scott Sturtz
In this episode, we are joined by Public Works Director Shawn O'Leary and City Engineer Scott Sturtz. They talk about the current state of infrastructure in the City of Norman, as well as the various programs, projects, and initiatives currently underway in the Public Works department.
For more information about the City of Norman Public Works Department, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/public-works-department
5/31/2023
26:12
The Budget Process w/Anthony Francisco & Kim Coffman
It's Budget season at the City of Norman, and for this episode we are joined by Finance Director Anthony Francisco and Budget Manager Kim Coffman to talk all the fine points of the City's financial and budgeting process.
For more information about the City of Norman Finance Department, visit https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/finance
3/15/2023
30:23
Norman’s Water Supply w/Chris Mattingly & Nathan Madenwald
On this latest episode, we are joined by Utilities Director Chris Mattingly and Utilities Engineer Nathan Madenwald. The panel talks about the intricacies of Norman's water supply and distribution system, as well as discussing new federal mandates related to lead & copper lines in Norman that go into effect in 2024, and a pending utility rate election in June.
