Dr. Michele Goodwin
On The Issues With Michele Goodwin at Ms. magazine is a show where we report, rebel, and tell it like it is. On this show, we center your concerns about rebuil... More
On The Issues With Michele Goodwin at Ms. magazine is a show where we report, rebel, and tell it like it is. On this show, we center your concerns about rebuil... More

  • Fifteen Minutes of Feminism: How the Law Fails Women (with Julie Suk)
    Society's systematic patterns of inequality targeting women demonstrate something far more harmful than just discrimination or the patriarchy at work. Instead, the myriad ways in which women's personhood, civil liberties, bodily autonomy, and political participation are suppressed suggests misogyny at work. In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Julie Suk, featuring a discussion of her urgent, new book, After Misogyny: How the Law Fails Women and What To Do About It. Dr. Suk shares why turning a lens on misogyny helps us to better understand the social, political, and legal challenges of these times.Joining us to discuss these crucial issues is a very special guest:Doctor Julie Suk. Dr. Suk is a Professor of Law at Fordham University School of Law, whose work focuses on researching equality at the intersections of law, history, sociology, and politics in the United States and globally. She is also the author of the recently published book After Misogyny: How the Law Fails Women and What to Do About It, which delves into the systemic misogyny that’s embedded in the law and what we need to do in order to transcend it; as well as her previous book, We the Women: The Unstoppable Mothers of the Equal Rights Amendment. Check out this episode’s landing page at MsMagazine.com for a full transcript, links to articles referenced in this episode, further reading and ways to take action.Tips, suggestions, pitches? Get in touch with us at [email protected] Support the show
    4/25/2023
    28:40
  • Fifteen Minutes of Feminism: Majority Rule #5, Our Government Represents Us (with Rep. Katie Porter)
    This Women’s History Month, we’re wondering: What will it take to achieve a society that prioritizes—and achieves—true equality? Our answers to those questions are the Majority Rules: a series of rules, created by Supermajority, intended to guide us to our ultimate goal of gender equality.Today, we’re diving into Rule #5, “Our government represents us.” During the 2022 midterm elections, women voters across the U.S. made their voices heard, demanding access to safe reproductive healthcare. And yet, state legislatures—which purport to represent the people—continue to attack reproductive rights, proposing increasingly restrictive bans on abortion, with collateral consequences for reproductive healthcare more generally. In the face of these challenges, how can we work towards a government that truly represents us—and protects us? Joining us to discuss these crucial issues is a very special guest:Rep. Katie Porter. Rep. Porter is a politician, lawyer, and law professor who currently represents the 47th Congressional District in Orange County, California, serving in the United States House of Representatives since 2019. Rep. Porter is widely known for steadfast dedication to keeping our economy strong, stable and globally competitive by mitigating corporate greed, boosting competition and investing in family friendly policies while inviting and encouraging individuals to join congressional conversations. Check out this episode’s landing page at MsMagazine.com for a full transcript, links to articles referenced in this episode, further reading and ways to take action.Tips, suggestions, pitches? Get in touch with us at [email protected] Support the show
    4/11/2023
    27:26
  • Fifteen Minutes of Feminism: Majority Rule #4, Our Families Are Supported (with Aisha Nyandoro)
    Looking back on Women’s History Month, we’re wondering: What will it take to achieve a society that prioritizes—and achieves—true equality? Our answers to those questions are the Majority Rules: a series of rules, created by Supermajority, intended to guide us to our ultimate goal of gender equality.Today, we’re diving into Rule #4, “Our families are supported.” The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted many of the existing gaps in our care infrastructure, uncovering the millions of Americans who tragically fall through the cracks. In this moment, we’re faced with a number of questions—how can we ensure that our systems that are set up to help and support people? Specifically, how can we make sure they address the pressing needs of families, women who engage in caregiving, and individuals that come from communities where they are struggling to survive, let alone thrive?Joining us to unpack these issues is a very special guest:Dr. Aisha Nyandoro. Dr. Nyandoro is the CEO of Springboard to Opportunities, and director of Magnolia Mother’s Trust, a guaranteed income program which this year will give $1,000 per month for 12 months to 100 families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. Dr. Nyandoro has more than a decade of experience developing, implementing and evaluating programs that are aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals with limited resources, and has worked with various organizations and in various capacities as an academic evaluator, philanthropist, and nonprofit executive. Check out this episode’s landing page at MsMagazine.com for a full transcript, links to articles referenced in this episode, further reading and ways to take action.Tips, suggestions, pitches? Get in touch with us at [email protected] Support the show
    4/5/2023
    26:47
  • Fifteen Minutes of Feminism: Majority Rule #3, Our Work Is Valued (with Ai-jen Poo)
    This Women’s History Month, we’re wondering: What will it take to achieve a society that prioritizes—and achieves—true equality? Our answers to those questions are the Majority Rules: a series of rules, created by Supermajority, intended to guide us to our ultimate goal of gender equality.Today, we’re diving into Rule #3, “Our work is valued.” In a world that systemically erases and devalues the work of women, and that of women of color in particular, how can we ensure that our work is valued—especially care work, domestic work and other forms of work that often go unrecognized and are rendered invisible?  Joining us to answer these questions is a very special guest:Ai-jen Poo. Ai-jen Poo is an American labor leader, president of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and a co-founder of Supermajority. She's also the author of The Age of Dignity: Preparing for the Elder Boom in a Changing America.  Check out this episode’s landing page at MsMagazine.com for a full transcript, links to articles referenced in this episode, further reading and ways to take action.Tips, suggestions, pitches? Get in touch with us at [email protected] Support the show
    3/22/2023
    17:27
  • Fifteen Minutes of Feminism: Majority Rule #2, Our Bodies Are Respected (with Loretta Ross)
    This Women’s History Month, we’re wondering: What will it take to achieve a society that prioritizes—and achieves—true equality? Our answers to those questions are the Majority Rules: a series of rules, created by Supermajority, intended to guide us to our ultimate goal of gender equality.Today, we’re diving into Rule #2, “Our bodies are respected.” In the wake of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, it seems like our rights to our very own bodies are increasingly under attack. In South Carolina, lawmakers are calling for the execution of women who would have abortions. In Texas, five women are suing the state, individuals who wanted to carry pregnancies to term but their lives became at risk and their doctors were unable to help them fearing criminal punishments and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. In one of their cases, the woman was not helped in managing her miscarriage until she was septic and near death.Given these various challenges and attacks on reproductive freedom, are our bodies respected? And how can we fight to obtain that respect, in this uniquely dangerous moment?Joining us for this episode is a very special guest:Loretta Ross. Loretta Ross is an activist, educator, author and co-founder of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, as well as the co-creator of the theory of reproductive justice. Ross has traveled the world at the invitation of leaders and activists to speak about reproductive justice, and in 2022 she was the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship “genius grant." She is currently an Associate Professor for the Study of Women and Gender at Smith College.Check out this episode’s landing page at MsMagazine.com for a full transcript, links to articles referenced in this episode, further reading and ways to take action.Tips, suggestions, pitches? Get in touch with us at [email protected] Support the show
    3/22/2023
    33:18

About On The Issues With Michele Goodwin

On The Issues With Michele Goodwin at Ms. magazine is a show where we report, rebel, and tell it like it is. On this show, we center your concerns about rebuilding our nation and advancing the promise of equality. Join Michele Goodwin as she and guests tackle the most compelling issues of our times.
