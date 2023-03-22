On The Issues With Michele Goodwin

Fifteen Minutes of Feminism: Majority Rule #4, Our Families Are Supported (with Aisha Nyandoro)
Looking back on Women’s History Month, we’re wondering: What will it take to achieve a society that prioritizes—and achieves—true equality? Our answers to those questions are the Majority Rules: a series of rules, created by Supermajority, intended to guide us to our ultimate goal of gender equality.Today, we’re diving into Rule #4, “Our families are supported.” The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted many of the existing gaps in our care infrastructure, uncovering the millions of Americans who tragically fall through the cracks. In this moment, we’re faced with a number of questions—how can we ensure that our systems that are set up to help and support people? Specifically, how can we make sure they address the pressing needs of families, women who engage in caregiving, and individuals that come from communities where they are struggling to survive, let alone thrive?Joining us to unpack these issues is a very special guest:Dr. Aisha Nyandoro. Dr. Nyandoro is the CEO of Springboard to Opportunities, and director of Magnolia Mother’s Trust, a guaranteed income program which this year will give $1,000 per month for 12 months to 100 families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. Dr. Nyandoro has more than a decade of experience developing, implementing and evaluating programs that are aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals with limited resources, and has worked with various organizations and in various capacities as an academic evaluator, philanthropist, and nonprofit executive. Check out this episode’s landing page at MsMagazine.com for a full transcript, links to articles referenced in this episode, further reading and ways to take action.Tips, suggestions, pitches? Get in touch with us at [email protected]
