Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee in the App
Listen to On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee

On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee

Podcast On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee
Podcast On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee

On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee

Ben Lee
add
Ben Lee explores the possibility of a sustainable future as an artist in the music industry in a rapidly changing landscape. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/priv... More
MusicTechnologyArts
Ben Lee explores the possibility of a sustainable future as an artist in the music industry in a rapidly changing landscape. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/priv... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Tom Gray: "We've Got A Problem"
    Gomez's vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Tom Gray, is also a passionate musician/activist.He is the founder of the #BrokenRecord campaign as well as running the Ivor's Academy’s #FixStreaming initiative, which are calling for better streaming revenues for artists and helped spark the Economics of Music Streaming inquiry.This is a fascinating chat about the ways in which our industry is broken, and the possible paths towards fixing it.Follow Tom on twitter https://twitter.com/MrTomGray?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorThe opening and end credit song is "Tuck Shop" by Ben Lee (co-written and produced by Ninajirachi)https://open.spotify.com/album/7g1mTqFfloA0fnZJZ4XbS9?si=5ozTdA0uRIampGXiIztClQ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/7/2023
    1:05:35

More Music podcasts

About On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee

Ben Lee explores the possibility of a sustainable future as an artist in the music industry in a rapidly changing landscape.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee, Electric Company and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee

On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee: Podcasts in Family