On The Future Of Being A Musician with Ben Lee

Ben Lee explores the possibility of a sustainable future as an artist in the music industry in a rapidly changing landscape. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/priv... More
Tom Gray: "We've Got A Problem"
Gomez's vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Tom Gray, is also a passionate musician/activist.He is the founder of the #BrokenRecord campaign as well as running the Ivor's Academy’s #FixStreaming initiative, which are calling for better streaming revenues for artists and helped spark the Economics of Music Streaming inquiry.This is a fascinating chat about the ways in which our industry is broken, and the possible paths towards fixing it.Follow Tom on twitter https://twitter.com/MrTomGray?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorThe opening and end credit song is "Tuck Shop" by Ben Lee (co-written and produced by Ninajirachi)https://open.spotify.com/album/7g1mTqFfloA0fnZJZ4XbS9?si=5ozTdA0uRIampGXiIztClQ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.