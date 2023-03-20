Ep. 51: Shiny Happy People

So we did a thing. The good news: We recorded ourselves during a Facebook Live so if you missed it, you can listen here. The bad news: We are ALL OVER the place. Nevertheless, we talk a whole lot about the cult known as IBLP led by cult master Bill Gothard and its most famous members, the Duggar family. The Duggars are sweet, beautiful, and faithful Christians. They are the titular Shiny Happy People but it's all a veneer. Let's talk about eye traps, devil sticks, and NIKE!! (iykyk) Beware: There's lots of giggling, lots of interaction with our online guests, and just general silliness coupled with some real discussion about the damage caused by legalism and extra-Biblical teachings. Tune in to find out why these "shiny" people are more than meets the eye.