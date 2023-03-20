Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
We love documentaries but we love to hear ourselves talk even more. New episode e̶a̶c̶h̶ ̶W̶e̶d̶n̶e̶s̶d̶a̶y̶ whenever we get around to it. For questions, com... More
TV & Film
We love documentaries but we love to hear ourselves talk even more. New episode e̶a̶c̶h̶ ̶W̶e̶d̶n̶e̶s̶d̶a̶y̶ whenever we get around to it. For questions, com... More

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • Ep. 51: Shiny Happy People
    So we did a thing. The good news: We recorded ourselves during a Facebook Live so if you missed it, you can listen here. The bad news: We are ALL OVER the place. Nevertheless, we talk a whole lot about the cult known as IBLP led by cult master Bill Gothard and its most famous members, the Duggar family. The Duggars are sweet, beautiful, and faithful Christians. They are the titular Shiny Happy People but it's all a veneer. Let's talk about eye traps, devil sticks, and NIKE!! (iykyk) Beware: There's lots of giggling, lots of interaction with our online guests, and just general silliness coupled with some real discussion about the damage caused by legalism and extra-Biblical teachings. Tune in to find out why these "shiny" people are more than meets the eye. _____________________________________ If you like what you hear, leave us a review! We love to hear from you but only if it's good. We're fragile and can't handle the rejection. We're talking to you, Aux23. ATTENTION: We have put our Patreon on pause until further notice. We were unable to deliver consistent content there and we would never want to take advantage of your support. Don't give up on us, though. We're still trying to make it work. In the meantime, keep your eyes open because we are planning on releasing some of those old Patreon episodes for your listening pleasure! As always, THANK YOU!! We are overwhelmed by your kind words and support of our little pandemic project that never went away. You guys are AWESOME! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/onthedoc/message
    6/14/2023
    1:32:42
  • Ep. 50: The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace
    Hello Doc-ters! Join your favorite dynamic duo as they talk about "The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace," currently streaming on Discovery+ and Max. In this laugh-out-loud episode, Amarilys and Misty dissect the baffling story of Natalia Grace Barnett, a Ukrainian orphan shrouded in mystery. Is she a grown adult masquerading as a child or an innocent caught in an elaborate hoax? This episode will have you questioning reality, and we promise plenty of laughs along the way! With their trademark humor, Misty & Amarilys dive headfirst into some of the craziest scenarios you've ever heard of in "The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace." It's the rollercoaster ride you never knew you needed. Subscribe, rate us (they only accept five stars and reject your lesser ratings for the sake of their egos) and share this episode with your documentary-loving friends. Disclaimer: Our episode may induce uncontrollable fits of laughter and remember that snorting is always encouraged in our podcast universe! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/onthedoc/message
    6/4/2023
    1:20:12
  • Ep. 49: Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster
    Welp, here's an episode that you don't want to hear. But we recorded it so we didn't want it to go to waste. I mean, this topic is TOUGH. We found some giggles in there which was the only way to get through the material. So please forgive us if our laughter seems inappropriate. Especially if you're that reviewer who hates our laughter. You know who you are. This documentary is streaming on Discovery+ or Max. And it's definitely not for the kiddos. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/onthedoc/message
    5/24/2023
    50:41
  • Ep. 48: Pamela: A Love Story
    It's been way too long, Doc-ters! We've missed you! Join us on our return from yet another hiatus as we discuss Pamela: A Love Story. Pam Anderson was a joke in the 90s when she and her husband's sex tape fell into the wrong hands. Her career took a hit but her life was also affected and the world laughed not realizing there was a human being behind all the hype. There are a couple of times in this discussion that you might not want your younger children listening so take heed! No worries, it's not awful but sometimes things aren't for little ears and we just wanted to let you know! Enjoy and be sure to come back and let us know what you think. But only if it's good. Keep it yourself otherwise. Ain't nobody got time for that. Pamela: A Love Story is streaming on Netflix. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/onthedoc/message
    3/20/2023
    1:13:21
  • Ep. 47: Call Me Miss Cleo
    Happy New Year!   The ladies are back for a new year of fun!  They're kicking it off with a conversation about the legendary Miss Cleo of Psychic Readers Network.  If you're older than 40 years old, you'll remember these psychics from the early 90s and aughts.  The biggest character of them all was Miss Cleo and boy does she have a story! Settle in and enjoy the conversation about the life of a woman who most people didn't really know. If you enjoy what you hear, we'd love to know it!  Leave us a review on your favorite platform and or inbox us at [email protected] or leave us a voice message at https://anchor.fm/onthedoc.  Better yet, connect with us on Patreon where we chat about more nonsense and where we love to go live when the technology works (read:  WHEN WE'RE SMART ENOUGH TO MAKE IT WORK) Call Me Miss Cleo can be found streaming on HBO Max. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/onthedoc/message
    1/9/2023
    48:05

About On The Doc

We love documentaries but we love to hear ourselves talk even more. New episode e̶a̶c̶h̶ ̶W̶e̶d̶n̶e̶s̶d̶a̶y̶ whenever we get around to it. For questions, comments, or documentary suggestions, email us at [email protected] or leave us a voice message at https://anchor.fm/onthedoc.
Podcast website

