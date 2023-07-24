Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to On The Continent in the App
Listen to On The Continent in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
On The Continent

On The Continent

Podcast On The Continent
Podcast On The Continent

On The Continent

Stak
add
Welcome to On The Continent, the dedicated European football feed brought to you by the Football Ramble. Dotun Adebayo and Andy Brassell are joined by the best ...
More
SportsFootballSportsSoccer
Welcome to On The Continent, the dedicated European football feed brought to you by the Football Ramble. Dotun Adebayo and Andy Brassell are joined by the best ...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Trailer: On The Continent – 2023/24
    Your one stop shop for all things European football. Join Dotun Adebayo, Andy Brassell and the best European football journalists around every Thursday for On The Continent, where we'll bring you the can't-miss stories from Europe's biggest leagues, as well as all the post-match reaction from the Champions League.Plus, join us every Friday for 'Ask OTC' where we'll answer all your burning questions!New episodes from Thursday 10th August. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/24/2023
    2:24

More Sports podcasts

About On The Continent

Welcome to On The Continent, the dedicated European football feed brought to you by the Football Ramble. Dotun Adebayo and Andy Brassell are joined by the best European football experts to dissect the headlines from across the continent and take you inside the European game. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to On The Continent, After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

On The Continent

On The Continent

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

On The Continent: Podcasts in Family