Troy Vollhoffer, owner and founder of Country Thunder, interviews the top country music artists on his tour bus.
Bailey Zimmerman
In this episode, Troy is joined by the hottest artist in country music - Bailey Zimmerman! Get a rare backstage glimpse at how his life has changed since releasing his music online, and what you can expect from him when he comes to a Country Thunder Festival near you.
6/22/2023
21:17
Ashley McBryde
ACM, CMA, and GRAMMY winner Ashley McBryde sits down with Troy to chat about how she found her place in the music industry, and why she gives so much credit.
5/19/2023
28:03
Williams & Ree
Season two of On The Bus at Country Thunder returns with legends, Williams & Ree. Troy sits down to chat with the comedy duo to unravel decades of history and laughter.
4/14/2023
38:13
Ep5: Lindsay Ell
Lindsay Ell is on the bus - she and Troy chat moving to Nashville, the allure of country music in Europe, and Bachman-Turner Overdrive!
7/21/2021
40:21
Ep4: Terri Clark
Terri Clark is on the bus - and no topic is off limits! She and Troy chat about moving to Music City, the origin of her signature cowboy hat, and Playboy.