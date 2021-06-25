Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
On the Bus at Country Thunder

Podcast On the Bus at Country Thunder
Troy Vollhoffer, owner and founder of Country Thunder, interviews the top country music artists on his tour bus.
Music
Available Episodes

  • Bailey Zimmerman
    In this episode, Troy is joined by the hottest artist in country music - Bailey Zimmerman! Get a rare backstage glimpse at how his life has changed since releasing his music online, and what you can expect from him when he comes to a Country Thunder Festival near you.
    6/22/2023
    21:17
  • Ashley McBryde
    ACM, CMA, and GRAMMY winner Ashley McBryde sits down with Troy to chat about how she found her place in the music industry, and why she gives so much credit.
    5/19/2023
    28:03
  • Williams & Ree
    Season two of On The Bus at Country Thunder returns with legends, Williams & Ree. Troy sits down to chat with the comedy duo to unravel decades of history and laughter.
    4/14/2023
    38:13
  • Ep5: Lindsay Ell
    Lindsay Ell is on the bus - she and Troy chat moving to Nashville, the allure of country music in Europe, and Bachman-Turner Overdrive!
    7/21/2021
    40:21
  • Ep4: Terri Clark
    Terri Clark is on the bus - and no topic is off limits! She and Troy chat about moving to Music City, the origin of her signature cowboy hat, and Playboy.
    6/25/2021
    48:41

About On the Bus at Country Thunder

Troy Vollhoffer, owner and founder of Country Thunder, interviews the top country music artists on his tour bus.
