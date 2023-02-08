Navigating life in your 20’s is interesting to say the least. Luckily, Ava Jules is here to have open conversations about everything that goes on in her mind......

Navigating life in your 20’s is interesting to say the least. Luckily, Ava Jules is here to have open conversations about everything that goes on in her mind......

Ahh yes, the trope of a notorious night owl trying to become a morning person. These are my tips on how to enjoy the morning and wake up earlier!

Let’s talk about my relationship non-negotiables and chat through what types of qualities/things I look for in a partner. Last year I made a list of these things, and I truly feel like putting those intentions out there led to me having the relationship that I’m in now.

It’s that time of year again… back to school season! Today I’m reading YOUR college horror stories, and let’s just say it definitely gets interesting...

After a year and a half of living alone, this era has come to an end! A lot has changed, so in this episode, I spill all about the new phase of life I'm in and how I'm navigating that.

About On My Mind

Navigating life in your 20’s is interesting to say the least. Luckily, Ava Jules is here to have open conversations about everything that goes on in her mind... and spoiler alert, a lot goes on in there. From light-hearted convos to getting deep into her thoughts, there's not much that's off limits. This twenty-something has got a lot to say and finally has someone to say it to... you! Tune in every Wednesday to find out what's on her mind this week. Instagram: @avajules_ // @mymindpod