Navigating life in your 20’s is interesting to say the least. Luckily, Ava Jules is here to have open conversations about everything that goes on in her mind......
My Living Alone Era is Done.. Big Life Update!!
After a year and a half of living alone, this era has come to an end! A lot has changed, so in this episode, I spill all about the new phase of life I'm in and how I'm navigating that.
8/2/2023
28:51
College HORROR Stories
It’s that time of year again… back to school season! Today I’m reading YOUR college horror stories, and let’s just say it definitely gets interesting...
7/26/2023
29:36
Relationship Non-Negotiables
Let’s talk about my relationship non-negotiables and chat through what types of qualities/things I look for in a partner. Last year I made a list of these things, and I truly feel like putting those intentions out there led to me having the relationship that I’m in now.
7/19/2023
38:44
How to Become a Morning Person
Ahh yes, the trope of a notorious night owl trying to become a morning person. These are my tips on how to enjoy the morning and wake up earlier!
7/12/2023
31:12
The Biggest Lie I've Ever Told
Buckle up, today I'm reading your stories about the biggest lie you've ever told!
Instagram: @avajules_ // @mymindpod