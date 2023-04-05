On Fire with Jeff Probst: The Official Survivor Podcast

Grab your torches and join Emmy Award-winning host and showrunner Jeff Probst to go behind the scenes of the Emmy Award-winning reality series Survivor like nev... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Shooting Survivor
It’s a Herculean effort to capture every single moment of Survivor as it unfolds in real time, but it’s all possible thanks to the camera and audio crews who bring their instinct, trust and remarkable skill to shooting the show. Jeff breaks down how the crew captures the reality, the challenges and Tribal Councils. He describes how each piece comes together despite the many environmental and technical challenges that come with shooting on a remote island. Jeff and Brittany also share behind the scenes details about what each filming setup looks like on-set and the strategies they use to ensure the game remains authentic to the castaways and the audience. Also, Jeff answers your questions about what the accommodations look like for the crew, what happened to visits from loved ones as well as what are players allowed to have in terms of personal hygiene products.
5/4/2023
58:22
Controversial Twists
The Fire-Making Showdown, The Medallion of Power, Final Two vs Final Three and Change History are just some of the twists and turns that have stirred controversy among Survivor fans and contestants over the past 44 seasons. Find out which of the most polarizing twists Jeff stands by and which ones he regrets. Jeff also answers your questions shedding light on some less controversial topics like would he ever place an advantage at Tribal Council, how do they film idols before and after challenges and why he always wears shoes with socks on the beach.
4/27/2023
58:53
Editing Survivor
The role of an editor on Survivor is to authentically and accurately represent each player's journey during their time in the game. Jeff pulls back the curtain on how a team of 20 editors tells the story of 18 Survivor castaways from moment to moment in each episode as well as across an entire season. We’re joined by editor Dave Armstrong to talk through the anatomy of a scene using three different versions of the same sequence, where Carolyn finds the idol without her team knowing. Plus, Jeff answers your questions about how the editors avoid bias, how the show’s music is selected and how long Tribal Council actually lasts!
4/20/2023
41:28
The Big Theme
Curious how Survivor's big themes were born? This episode gets to the heart of how, why, and exactly what it takes to build some of Survivor's most iconic themes. Join us as Jeff discusses some of the most memorable, like Redemption Island, Edge of Extinction and Winners At War. Hear how each theme creates intense, new challenges while revealing the determination and spirit of your favorite castaways. Go inside the creative process for developing the show’s format with a dramatic reading from an original show bible and find out what question White Lotus creator, Mike White, asked Jeff that made Jeff erase all of his ideas going into season 41 and start over from scratch. Plus, we answer your questions about wearing glasses on the island, how castaways communicate during the voting and exactly what happens to all those parchments after each season.
4/13/2023
51:38
Going Inside the Survivor Art Department
The art department is responsible for creating every single thing you see on the show from torches and idols to challenges and tribal council. Jeff unpacks how this massive team of artisans and designers from around the world is an integral part of bringing the show to life. Jeff also takes your questions about jurors in Ponderosa, the power of the idol vs. shot in the dark, and we hear from casting producer, Jesse Tannenbaum, on whether he would actually cast Jeff as a contestant.
