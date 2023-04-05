On Fire with Jeff Probst: The Official Survivor Podcast

Shooting Survivor

It's a Herculean effort to capture every single moment of Survivor as it unfolds in real time, but it's all possible thanks to the camera and audio crews who bring their instinct, trust and remarkable skill to shooting the show. Jeff breaks down how the crew captures the reality, the challenges and Tribal Councils. He describes how each piece comes together despite the many environmental and technical challenges that come with shooting on a remote island. Jeff and Brittany also share behind the scenes details about what each filming setup looks like on-set and the strategies they use to ensure the game remains authentic to the castaways and the audience. Also, Jeff answers your questions about what the accommodations look like for the crew, what happened to visits from loved ones as well as what are players allowed to have in terms of personal hygiene products.