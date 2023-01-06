Each episode Al and Lauren dissect the ideas and antics of Russell Brand, who is fast-becoming one of the world's leading propagandists. More
OB #2 - Hijackers or Hijinx? - Part 2
In this episode Al and Lauren get into the meat of Brand's interview with Max Blumenthal, analyse some bizarre cover for Tucker Carlson, and observe Brand's audience talking a surprising amount about testicles.
Support us on Patreon! - patreon.com/onbrand
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/on-brand-pod/message
OB #1 - Hijackers or Hijinx? - Part 1
In this very first episode Al and Lauren discover why Russell Brand is such a dangerous propagandist, as well as what noise mummies make, and whether cats are in fact 'mouses'.
