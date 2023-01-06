Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Each episode Al and Lauren dissect the ideas and antics of Russell Brand, who is fast-becoming one of the world's leading propagandists.
Comedy
  • OB #2 - Hijackers or Hijinx? - Part 2
    In this episode Al and Lauren get into the meat of Brand's interview with Max Blumenthal, analyse some bizarre cover for Tucker Carlson, and observe Brand's audience talking a surprising amount about testicles. Support us on Patreon! - patreon.com/onbrand --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/on-brand-pod/message
    6/1/2023
    2:40:14
  • OB #1 - Hijackers or Hijinx? - Part 1
    In this very first episode Al and Lauren discover why Russell Brand is such a dangerous propagandist, as well as what noise mummies make, and whether cats are in fact 'mouses'. Support us on patreon! - patreon.com/onbrand --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/on-brand-pod/message
    6/1/2023
    1:52:52

About On Brand

Each episode Al and Lauren dissect the ideas and antics of Russell Brand, who is fast-becoming one of the world's leading propagandists.
