Janet Allison, Jennifer LW Fink
Real Talk about Parenting, Teaching, and Reaching Tomorrow’s Men More
Real Talk about Parenting, Teaching, and Reaching Tomorrow's Men

  • “Whole Child, Whole Life” w Stephanie Malia Krauss
    The Whole Child, Whole Life approach can help kids thrive.Stephanie Malia Krauss, a mom of two boys and an author with a background in education and social work, wrote Whole Child, Whole life: 10 Ways to Help Kids Live, Learn, & Thrive because she realized that parents, educators, coaches, community leaders (and so many others!) all need to know how to nurture the whole child. Focusing on certain aspects of a child’s development — say, their academic or athletic development — while neglecting other aspects of the child’s identity can inhibit growth and even inflict harm.“Kids bring their whole human selves onto the field and into the school building,” Krauss says. “You might see them as just ‘an athlete’ or ‘a student,’ but that’s not how they’re experiencing every interaction.”Brokenness, shes says, shows up when a child is “persistently and chronically in environments and experiences that ignore, devalue, or demean aspects of themselves. It occurs when kids’ basic needs are not consistently met — when kids spend a lot of time in environments where they feel like they don’t belong.Meeting Boys’ Basic Needs Can Help Them Become WholeAll humans have basic needs that must be met to sustain life. Children have additional basic needs that must be met if they are to thrive.“Children – including tweens and teens — need time for play. They need downtime and they need purpose. They need a sense that they’re in this world for some reason,” Krauss says. Kids, of course, also need sleep, movement, and nutrition, but they need more of some of these things (sleep, for instance) than adults do.Krauss encourages parents and educators to broaden their focus. Instead of aiming for “college and career readiness,” she wants adults to think about “what does this kid need for a long life that they love?” In this episode, Jen, Janet, & Stephanie discuss:Wholeness vs brokeness10 Whole Life practicesAwe & wonderBrain/body connectionNurturing the whole childLinks we mentioned (or should have) in this episode:Whole Child, Whole Life: 10 Ways to Help Kids Live, Learn, & Thrive, by Stephanie Malia Kraussstephaniemaliakrauss.com — Stephanie’s websiteMaking It: What Today’s Kids Need for Tomorrow’s World, by Stephanie Malia KraussAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/22/2023
    49:36
  • Nonverbal Communication with Boys
    Want to connect with boys? Pay attention to your nonverbal communication.Tone of voice, body language, facial expressions, and even our breathing influence the perception of our words and messages, says Michael Grinder, who’s known as the “father of nonverbal communication.“If you look at someone and make eye contact, it increases the emotions,” he says. “So if you like the emotions, keep the eye contact. If you do not like the emotions, stop making eye contact.”Females tend to enjoy the eye contact, even if it’s combative, Michael says. Males often do not. The heightened state of physiological arousal that accompanies eye contact can make it more more difficult for them to verbally communicate, so many boys and men prefer side-by-side communication to face-to-face communication, especially when talking about tough subjects.Improving your nonverbal communication skills can help you effectively connect with your sons. In this episode, Jen, Janet, & Michael discuss:Male vs. female perceptions of eye contactHow to make (& use) a Feelings WheelAccommodating different communication preferences3 variables in any negotiationMale & female differences in communicationHow to enlist the village to help your boys communicateCreating places for communicationLinks we mentioned (or should have) in this episode:michaelgrinder.com — Michael’s websiteWhat Do Teenagers Want? Potted Plant Parents — NYT article referenced in this episodeCircles of Humanness –– one of Michael’s YouTube videosMikey – The True Story of Michael GrindrCharisma: Understand the Art of Relationships, by Michael GrinderCircles and Chairs of Negotiation — Michael Grinder YouTube videoThe Nothing Box — YouTube video re the difference between male & female brainsHow to Building Your Village — ON BOYS episodeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/15/2023
    50:48
  • Gemma Gaudette Talks About Raising Boys
    Gemma Gaudette says “we don’t give boys enough credit.”Gemma, host of Idaho Matters & a mom of two sons (currently ages 11 & 15), knows (from personal experience!) that boys can be dramatic & sensitive, even though society has coded those traits as “feminine.” Yet many adults continue to insist on & impose so-called “masculine” expectations on boys, without recognizing the breadth of normal variation.Many adults also react to boys’ behavior based on their experiences with harmful adult males. “There’s an automatic assumption that boys are bad,” Gemma says. “There is an automatic assumption that a boy is a predator…I get very frustrated as a boy mom when we label all boys as ‘bad,’ ‘aggressive,’ as ‘having anger issues,’ because I think that when we do that, at some point, our boys believe that.”Helping boys navigate emotions & relationshipsLike most brothers, Gemma’s boys fight & bicker – often, physically. Given the age & size difference between her sons, she told her oldest son not to engage physically with the younger son. Sensing opportunity, the young one began tormenting his older brother. That led to a fascinating, revealing conversation between Gemma and her 15-year-old, which revealed her son’s deep love and concern for his younger brother. She validated his feelings and reiterated his right to self-protection.“We have to give boys room to breathe, and say that it’s okay sometimes feel aggression,” Gemma says. We then need to talk to them about healthy ways to cope with that feeling. We also need to establish boundaries and (reasonable) behavioral expectations, she says..On giving boys more independenceParental fear can inhibit boys’ independence and hinder the development of confidence and competence. Boys need opportunities to assume responsibility and act autonomously in order to develop responsibility.“We’ve got to give them little baby steps toward autonomy,” Gemma says, “so when we release them ‘into the wild,’ they know how to make good choices.”As her boys have become teenagers, Gemma has shifted toward advising them and encouraging them to consider their options (and the likely consequences of each option) instead of simply telling them what to do. “They need me now to coach them,” she says, “because if we continue to tell them what to do, they’ll never know what to do when we’re not there.”In this episode, Jen, Janet, & Gemma discuss:Helping boys recognize & navigate gender normsAggression nurturance & roughhousingSetting boundariesModeling & teaching conflict resolutionSociety’s fear of teenage boysTeaching boys mannersGiving boys autonomyWhy Gemma doesn’t use an app or tracker to monitor her boys’ whereaboutsThe mental load of parenting teensLinks we mentioned (or should have) in this episode:Boy Moms as Boy Advocates — our previous ON BOYS episode w Gemma“Building Boys:” An Author Interview with Jennifer Fink — Gemma interviews Jen on Idaho MattersRaising Boys — CBSN documentary featuring Jen & GemmaMichael Gurian on Raising Boys –– ON BOYS episodeTeacher Tom Talks About Boys, Emotions, & Play — ON BOYS episodeThe Art of Roughhousing (w Dr. Lawrence Cohen) — ON BOYS episodeWhat Middle School Boys Need — ON BOYS episode w Jerome HunterAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/8/2023
    56:16
  • Advanced Parenting with Dr. Kelly Fradin
    Advanced parenting may involve guiding a child through a mental health crisis. Or parenting a child with a chronic medical condition. Or both. It’s what parents must do when a child’s needs go beyond basic feeding, sheltering, loving, and nurturing.As a childhood cancer survivor and complex care pediatrician, Dr. Kelly Fradin knows that it’s difficult for parents to balance kids’ physical and mental challenges with the routine logistics of parenting and family life. Healthcare providers and mental health clinicians often don’t have the time they’d like to support parents navigating these complex challenges, so she write a guidebook to help parents: Advanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, & Mental Health Challenges.Parenting Boys Through Health Challenges“Boys struggle just as much as girls with having a challenge that separates them from their friends,” Dr. Kelly says.But while many girls will spontaneously reach out for support and share their emotions with their friends and family, boys will likely need extra parental support to develop their emotional vocabulary.“If they have that emotional literacy of being able to identify and talk about their feelings, they can communicate on a more sophisticated level,” she says, noting that parents (and other adults) must also give boys space and time to experience their emotions. Boys, Dr. Kelly says, need to know that “they don’t have to be strong all the time.” In this episode, Jen, Janet, & Kelly discuss:When — and how — to ask questions of healthcare professionals and educatorsEvaluating online sources of health informationTalking to your child about a diagnosisManaging parental anxietyInvolving boys in their medical careManaging medication refusalMaking room for emotionsHelping siblings copePicking your prioritiesLinks we mentioned (or should have) in this episode:drkellyfradin.com — Dr. Kelly’s websiteAdvanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, & Mental Health Challenges, by Dr. Kelly FradinAdvanced Parenting podcast seriesYou Can Thrive with Chronic Illness and Special Needs — ON BOYS episodeParenting Thru Health Challenges — ON BOYS episodeSponsor Spotlight: Better HelpTherapy to help you live a more empowered life. Go to BetterHelp.com/onboys to save 10% Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/1/2023
    41:02
  • Puberty, Perimenopause, & Midlife Parenting
    Midlife parenting often means navigating puberty and perimenopause at the same time.The average age of first parenthood has increased in recent years, so many moms now find themselves going thru perimenopause around the same time their kids hit puberty, according to a 2021 New York Times Parenting Newsletter article titled, When Your Home is a Hormonal Hellscape.And while thinking of your home as a “hormonal hellscape” may not be soothing, it’s refreshing to hear honest talk about midlife parenting.“Sometimes people try to soft pedal the challenges,” says Ann Douglas, author of the best selling MOTHER OF ALL BOOKS series and Parenting Through the Storm, a book about parenting children through psychological problems. “Let’s be real about it.”That’s exactly what Douglas does in her latest book, Navigating the Messy Middle: A Fiercely Honest & Wildly Encouraging Guide for Midlife Women.Similarities Between Puberty & Midlife“When you’re at midlife, you tend to start questioning everything,” Douglas says. “It’s a lot like the identity quest of adolescence.”Understanding that fact may make you more empathetic to the changes (and mood swings!) your child is experiencing. Many midlife adults and teens are asking themselves, How do I fit into the world? Midlife Parents Need Support & Community“I am such a believer in peer support,” Douglas says. “You want to talk to someone who knows just how hard it is – and who won’t judge — and that some from layers and layers of shared experience. We were never meant to go through any life stage on our own.”Support and community can be found online or in person. “You can process a lot of the thinking and learning together,” says Douglas, who believes that her younger self would be surprised to discover what a joyous stage midlife can be. “It literally feels like I was running a marathon for decades – and then suddenly, the race didn’t matter as much and it was more about feeling happy with who I am and my contributions to the world. I feel like I can enjoy and savor.”In this episode, Jen & Ann discuss:Perimenopause as “reverse puberty”How midlife sneaks up on usFeeling invisibleMoney and work at midlifeAddressing perimenopause symptomsReal self-careLinks we mentioned (or should have) in this episode:anndouglas.ca — Ann’s websiteNavigating the Messy Middle: A Fiercely Honest & Wildly Encouraging Guide for Midlife Women, by Ann DouglasWhen Your Home is a Hormonal Hellscape — NYT articleMidlife Reimagined — Ann’s Psychology Today blogParenting Through the Storm: Find Help, Hope, and Strength When Your Child Has Psychological Problems, by Ann DouglasAuthor Ann Douglas on How to Help Boys with Mental Health Problems — Building Boys postTrying Again: A Guide to Pregnancy After Miscarriage, Stillbirth, and Infant Loss, by Ann DouglasSponsor Spotlight: Better HelpTherapy to help you live a more empowered life. Go to BetterHelp.com/onboys to save 10%Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/25/2023
    45:18

About ON BOYS Podcast

Real Talk about Parenting, Teaching, and Reaching Tomorrow’s Men

