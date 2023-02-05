Join relationship coach Stephanie Rigg in On Attachment, where she delves deep into all things attachment theory, love, relationships & intimacy - sharing her w... More
"Is he avoidant or just not that into me?"
In today's episode, I'm answering the question of "How do I know if someone is avoidant or just not that interested in me?" This is a question I get A LOT - and the answer might surprise you. I'm going to share a common misconception about avoidant attachment in early dating, as well as some hard truths about why we seek out people whose behaviour leaves us questioning whether they're interested or not. Further Links & Resources Apply for my 6-month Homecoming Mastermind Download the free guide: Attachment 101 Follow me on Instagram: @stephanie__rigg & @onattachment Visit my website
5/4/2023
12:06
5 Tips for a Healthy, Balanced Nervous System
In today's episode, we're talking all about nervous system regulation in the context of emotional wellbeing. As many of you know, I'm a big advocate of incorporating bottom-up, somatically focused tools and awareness as part of the bigger picture of growth and healing. And a key piece of that work is understanding how to understand and support your nervous system. We cover:why a healthy nervous system isn't about being calm all the timehow to expand your comfort zone and resilience in a safe, sustainable wayhow to make a daily practice out of nervous system regulationhow to counteract feeling powerless and overwhelmedbuilding a toolkit for nervous system regulation and self-soothingFurther Links & Resources Apply for my 6-month Homecoming Mastermind Download the free guide: Attachment 101 Follow me on Instagram: @stephanie__rigg & @onattachment Visit my website
5/2/2023
22:32
"When is taking a break in a relationship a good idea?"
In today's episode, I'm answering the community question of "when is it a good idea to take a break in a relationship?" This can be a really tricky situation, particularly where one person wants to take a break and the other doesn't. In this episode, I share:things to consider & discuss before taking a breakdo's and don'ts of taking a breakexamples of where a break can be healthy & productivenavigating boundaries around taking a break (e.g. around duration, exclusivity, and intentions)Further Links & Resources Apply for my 6-month Homecoming Mastermind Download the free guide: Attachment 101 Follow me on Instagram: @stephanie__rigg & @onattachment Visit my website
4/28/2023
13:55
How to Talk About Sex with Vanessa & Xander Marin
In today's episode, I'm joined by Vanessa & Xander Marin. She’s a sex therapist with 20 years of experience, he’s a regular dude, and they recently co-authored their first book Sex Talks: The Five Conversations That Will Transform Your Love Life, which became an instant NYT bestseller. We cover:The five conversations you need to be having about sexNavigating mismatched libido & (perceived) sexual rejection in relationshipsHow emotional intimacy (or lack thereof) impacts sexual intimacyWhat to do when sex becomes a heavy, high-pressure topic in your relationshipHow to bring back fun, play & lightness to your sex lifeFollow Vanessa & Xander on Instagram @vanessaandxander, and tune in to their podcast, Pillow Talks, for totally do-able sex tips, practical relationship advice, hilarious and honest stories of what really goes on behind closed bedroom doors, and so much more. Further Links & Resources Apply for my 6-month Homecoming Mastermind Download the free guide: Attachment 101 Follow me on Instagram: @stephanie__rigg & @onattachment Visit my website
4/25/2023
50:31
Why Healthy Relationships Can Feel Boring
In today's episode, I'm answering the question of why healthy relationships can feel boring - especially if you're someone who's accustomed to drama and chaos in your love life. We'll cover:why unhealthy relationships are so addictivethe principle of intermittent reinforcement how to navigate discomfort around stable relationshipshow to get your needs for novelty & excitement met in a healthy way without sabotaging your relationshipFurther Links & Resources Apply for my 6-month Homecoming Mastermind Download the free guide: Attachment 101 Follow me on Instagram: @stephanie__rigg & @onattachment Visit my website
