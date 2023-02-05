Larry Loftis, “The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True Story of World War II Heroine Corrie Ten Boom”
Larry Loftis writers non-fiction thrillers. Not a genre Olivia was familiar with before reading his 2023 book THE WATCHMAKER’S DAUGHTER, Larry joined the podcast to talk about his approach to telling true stories that read like fiction. “I like thrillers, that’s what’s fun for me to read, turning the page, getting your heart rate going, so I just merged the two genres.” Larry spends at least a year on research before beginning to write his books- and telling Corrie Ten Boom’s story was no different. Once he completes his extensive research, he exercises his creativity in the formatting and pacing of the story. He takes no creative license with the details: “I can’t make anything up. What I can do is decide when chapters end, that’s up to me. When there's a dead body, a gun, a briefcase stolen… then, I can end the chapter there. The reader says, ‘wait, wait, what happened? That's what a thriller is.” Larry Loftis is the author of: THE PRINCESS SPY, CODE NAME: LISE, INTO THE LION’S MOUTH, and 2023’s THE WATCHMAKER’S DAUGHTER, published by William Morrow and is also available as an audiobook from Harper Audio.