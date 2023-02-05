Anastasia Ryan, “You Should Smile More”

Vanessa Blair is most definitely not living her dream life. She’s working as a telemarketer for a judgmental tyrant who wants her out because of her RBF. Her facial expression aside, she’s done everything expected of the employees and then some (hello, office Olympics?) For fans of movies like Office Space and the classic 9-5, Anastasia Ryan’s debut novel YOU SHOULD SMILE MORE is laugh out loud funny and disturbingly relatable to most anyone who has worked in a company claiming to embrace a meaningful corporate culture. When Vanessa and her peers turn her termination into a challenge, they learn from the tenets of THE ART OF WAR, realize that friendships were the true perk of the job, and find a way to a happier ending that can incorporate gainful employment, kittens, and maybe even love. Anastasia talks to Olivia about the jobs and interviews that inspired her story, her own history as a foster mom to kittens, and why being an introvert feels like an obstacle to selling books! For more on the author visit https://anastasiaryan.com/ Follow her on IG, TikTok and Twitter: @byanastasiaryan YOU SHOULD SMILE MORE is available in paperback and for e-readers from Sourcebooks.