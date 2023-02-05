Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Neely Tubati Alexander, "Love Buzz"
    A Mardi Gras bachelorette party leads to a chance encounter for bridesmaid Serena Khan that leads her considering blowing up the life she’s carefully built just weeks before her thirtieth birthday. As if that’s not challenging enough, she’ll need to get it back together (or at least look together) before she’s featured in a Life at 30 profile she’s been anticipating since graduation, Neely Tubati Alexander joins the podcast to talk about her debut novel, LOVE BUZZ. She chats with Olivia about her favorite parts of the writing process, her approach to inclusion and representation in her work, and what it all has to do with Nirvana. LOVE BUZZ is out in paperback and audio on May 2, 2023 from Harper Perennial. For more on the author, who has a contract for two more novels currently in the works, visit www.neelytubatialexander.com Neely will celebrate her book’s launch locally at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix on Friday May 12.
    5/2/2023
    26:13
  • Don Winslow, “City of Dreams”
    “He’s driving across America, running from the mob, the feds, the cops, a whole bunch of people just to try to find a place to be and exist,” says Don Winslow of where readers find the character of Danny Ryan in his new book, CITY OF DREAMS. Don returns to the podcast to talk with Olivia about the second novel in the crime trilogy that began with CITY ON FIRE.  Winslow shares his advice for aspiring writers, and recollections of his stranger than fiction life prior to becoming a bestselling writer of crime fiction. CITY OF DREAMS is available in hardcover from William Morrow and in audio from HarperAudio. For more on his work, visit https://www.donwinslow.com/
    4/25/2023
    21:00
  • Rebecca Makkai, “I Have Some Questions For You”
    Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist Rebecca Makkai joins the podcast to discuss her novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU. The book follows film professor and podcaster Bodie Kane’s return to her alma mater to teach a two-week course. The environment and her students’ interest in producing a true crime podcast about the murder of her former roommate resurrect strong feelings, questions and concerns for Bodie.  Rebecca tells Olivia about making changes to the character of Bodie, her interest in the obsession with true crime, the emotional moments that arise on the book tour when readers discuss her highly acclaimed book, THE GREAT BELIEVERS, and her SubMakk substack. She also shares her tribute to her late father, the 84 Books Project. I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU is available in hardcover from Viking and audio from Penguin Audio. For more on the author visit https://rebeccamakkai.com/
    4/18/2023
    35:01
  • Larry Loftis, “The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True Story of World War II Heroine Corrie Ten Boom”
    Larry Loftis writers non-fiction thrillers. Not a genre Olivia was familiar with before reading his 2023 book THE WATCHMAKER’S DAUGHTER, Larry joined the podcast to talk about his approach to telling true stories that read like fiction. “I like thrillers, that’s what’s fun for me to read, turning the page, getting your heart rate going, so I just merged the two genres.” Larry spends at least a year on research before beginning to write his books- and telling Corrie Ten Boom’s story was no different. Once he completes his extensive research, he exercises his creativity in the formatting and pacing of the story. He takes no creative license with the details: “I can’t make anything up. What I can do is decide when chapters end, that’s up to me. When there's a dead body, a gun, a briefcase stolen… then, I can end the chapter there. The reader says, ‘wait, wait, what happened? That's what a thriller is.” Larry Loftis is the author of: THE PRINCESS SPY, CODE NAME: LISE, INTO THE LION’S MOUTH, and 2023’s THE WATCHMAKER’S DAUGHTER, published by William Morrow and is also available as an audiobook from Harper Audio.
    4/4/2023
    29:44
  • Anastasia Ryan, “You Should Smile More”
    Vanessa Blair is most definitely not living her dream life. She’s working as a telemarketer for a judgmental tyrant who wants her out because of her RBF. Her facial expression aside, she’s done everything expected of the employees and then some (hello, office Olympics?) For fans of movies like Office Space and the classic 9-5, Anastasia Ryan’s debut novel YOU SHOULD SMILE MORE is laugh out loud funny and disturbingly relatable to most anyone who has worked in a company claiming to embrace a meaningful corporate culture. When Vanessa and her peers turn her termination into a challenge, they learn from the tenets of THE ART OF WAR, realize that friendships were the true perk of the job, and find a way to a happier ending that can incorporate gainful employment, kittens, and maybe even love. Anastasia talks to Olivia about the jobs and interviews that inspired her story, her own history as a foster mom to kittens, and why being an introvert feels like an obstacle to selling books!  For more on the author visit  https://anastasiaryan.com/ Follow her on IG, TikTok and Twitter: @byanastasiaryan YOU SHOULD SMILE MORE is available in paperback and for e-readers from Sourcebooks.
    3/21/2023
    31:52

About Olivia's Book Club

Olivia Fierro, full-time local news anchor at 3TV, part-time book collector and book club host, interviews authors and other literary types for a lively podcast. Join us for conversations and recommendations that are sure to make your TBR stack grow.
