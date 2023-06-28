Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Old Money in the App
Listen to Old Money in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Old Money

Old Money

Podcast Old Money
Podcast Old Money

Old Money

Old Money™
add
Come for the Business, Stay for the Pleasure. The OLD MONEY Podcast is here to equip women of ALL BACKGROUNDS with the NEW RULES in business, mindset & strat...
More
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusinessEntrepreneurship
Come for the Business, Stay for the Pleasure. The OLD MONEY Podcast is here to equip women of ALL BACKGROUNDS with the NEW RULES in business, mindset & strat...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Welcome to Old Money Podcast!
    Silver spoons, country clubs, ivy league schools, and summers in St Barths. The Old Money aesthetic is everywhere, and while it looks great on Instagram, let’s get real babe, you're not getting on a yacht if you don’t have anything in the bank. If you weren’t born with a trust fund, but wouldn’t mind having one, you’re in the right place.Welcome to the OLD MONEY podcast. Grab a glass of rose and pull up a chair - this show is laying out the NEW RULES to building an old money legacy of your own.Consider this your one-stop shop for all those preppy vibes - we'll talk career, success, money, mindset, biz news, and more… all in snackable little shows that are more like an episode of VPR than NPR. I’m your host, Amber Frankhuizen, and my mission is to help you upgrade your life with tactical steps that make you look, feel, and BECOME the wealthy woman you're meant to be. If you’re down for a little bit of business and pleasure, hit subscribe now to get served new episodes straight up every week.These are the new rules to old money, baby, so let’s get into it. ----------------------------Connect with the Old Money Podcast:Web: OldMoneyPodcast.comEmail: [email protected]: @OldMoneyPodcastTikTok: @OldMoneyPodcast----------------------------Copyright (c) Old Money 2023. The content presented in this podcast is intended to entertain, educate, inspire and support listeners in their personal and professional development and does not constitute business, financial, or legal advice. Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services for which individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services related to the episode. Produced by AFMEDIA, a division of AFMKTG.
    6/28/2023
    2:09

More Education podcasts

About Old Money

Come for the Business, Stay for the Pleasure. The OLD MONEY Podcast is here to equip women of ALL BACKGROUNDS with the NEW RULES in business, mindset & strategy to build the trust funds we wish we were born with. By examining the values and practices of the generationally wealthy and applying them to our lives today, we’re establishing the NEW RULES to OLD MONEY. This podcast is your one-stop shop for shortcuts to success, lessons you never got in school, business news, and career advice in snackable episodes that are a little more like an episode of VPR than NPR. Let’s break through the Good Old Boys Club to achieve success on our terms- so we can build an Old Money legacy of our own. Your host, Amber Frankhuizen will take you behind the scenes of how she went from a corporate burnout with mountains of credit card debt to successful entrepreneur who 4x’d her net worth in just 4 years. The career & money mentor you didn’t know you needed, Amber’s mission is to democratize the information women need to get RICH – in life, in love and in their bank accounts. Every week, we’ll be serving a new episode straight up, so grab your martini glass, and let’s get rich.
Podcast website

Listen to Old Money, The Mel Robbins Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Old Money

Old Money

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store