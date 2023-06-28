About Old Money

Come for the Business, Stay for the Pleasure. The OLD MONEY Podcast is here to equip women of ALL BACKGROUNDS with the NEW RULES in business, mindset & strategy to build the trust funds we wish we were born with. By examining the values and practices of the generationally wealthy and applying them to our lives today, we’re establishing the NEW RULES to OLD MONEY. This podcast is your one-stop shop for shortcuts to success, lessons you never got in school, business news, and career advice in snackable episodes that are a little more like an episode of VPR than NPR. Let’s break through the Good Old Boys Club to achieve success on our terms- so we can build an Old Money legacy of our own. Your host, Amber Frankhuizen will take you behind the scenes of how she went from a corporate burnout with mountains of credit card debt to successful entrepreneur who 4x’d her net worth in just 4 years. The career & money mentor you didn’t know you needed, Amber’s mission is to democratize the information women need to get RICH – in life, in love and in their bank accounts. Every week, we’ll be serving a new episode straight up, so grab your martini glass, and let’s get rich.