147. When Will I Finally Feel Like I’m Enough?

Pretty much every woman I know struggles with her own version of enoughness - pretty enough, smart enough, good enough, nice enough, thin enough. Myself included. It’s not a coincidence that so many women feel this way - new live in a whorl that profits from it. We’ve been conditioned that way for centuries. Were influenced by it every day in no many ways. In this episode I sit down with Barbara Burgess, author o of the book Enough. We go deep on what it really means to feel enough—and why so many of us spend half our lives chasing it. We unpack the sneaky ways society teaches women to prove themselves and the comparison trap that steals our joy. And also how we find peace in ourselves exactly as we are Barbara opens up about her own enoughness journey and the fears and doubts that Alamos kept her form writing this book. She shares how setting boundaries helped her finally live unapologetically and feel confident in her choices. This chat is equal parts soul-food and truth-bombs—a reminder that life’s way too short to keep waiting for permission to be who we are and want what we want. So grab your coffee and settle in for an honest, heart-warming talk about finding peace with who you already are. 📝 Show Notes What “enoughness” really means—and how to start feeling it now How comparison quietly erodes confidence (and what to do when it hits) The surprising power of saying no and why it’s not selfish Barbara’s behind-the-scenes story of writing her book and finding her voice Reclaiming your right to joy, rest, and play The freedom that comes from living unapologetically Simple ways to begin honoring your own journey, one choice at a time __________ Barbara Burgess is an author, mother, executive, and unapologetic dark-chocolate addict who’s learned (the hard way) how to make peace with the messy, beautiful journey of life. She founded Corluma (cor = heart, luma = light), a Chicago-based consulting, training, and executive coaching firm, to help people and businesses navigate life in ways that feel honest, values-driven, and refreshingly real. Her book, Enough: Finding Peace in a World of Distractions, Hustle, and Expectations, isn’t about having it all figured out—it’s about learning to listen to the voice of ENOUGH and take small steps toward more joy, more connection, and more room to breathe. Barbara didn’t get here by following a straight path (does anyone?). Website: www.corluma.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/barbaraburgess1 Book: www.beenough.com Listeners who sign up for Barbara's weekly inspiration at beenough.com will be entered to win a copy of her book, Enough.