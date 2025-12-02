148. How Wisdom Shapes Who We Become
The word WISDOM is used so often when we talk about this midlife chapter. Bit what is wisdom? Do we all have it? Can we learn it? And how does it impact our lives?
In this episode, I sit down with Common Wisdom author and ER physician-turned-researcher Dr. Laura Gabayan for a soulful deep dive into what wisdom really is — and why it might just be our greatest superpower in midlife.
We unpack the eight elements of wisdom (think resilience, kindness, curiosity, spirituality, and more), how life experiences shape us, and why self-awareness is the doorway to a wiser, more grounded life. This conversation is a beautiful reminder that every challenge carries a lesson, every emotion has information, and every one of us can grow wiser with time.
You’ll hear about:
Why wisdom is your greatest life asset
The 8 elements that make up wisdom
How to reframe hard experiences as growth
Why kindness is strength, not softness
The role of emotions in decision-making
How to tap your inner knowing for the answers you seek
Dr. Laura Gabayan is a world-renowned physician, scientist, researcher, Psychology Today Contributor, and Award-Winning Author of 2 books: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024) and “Common Wisdom Journal” (December 2024). To help others, the author created The Wisdom Research Project in 2013 to study wisdom after many medical obstacles forced her to change course. Using applied science and objectivity, Dr. Laura Gabayan developed a clear path to gaining wisdom that can help you live your best life, which is summarized in her books.
Dr. Gabayon has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. Dr. Gabayan has also published dozens of academic manuscripts cited by hundreds of researchers.
Dr. Gabayan and her work have been featured on FOX News At Night, FOX 11 Los Angeles, KTLA, ABC 8 Dallas / Good Morning Texas, KFMG 98.9FM The Culture Buzz, Jewish Journal, The Eden Magazine, Authority Magazine, BookLife Reviews, Great Books Great Minds, ShoutOut LA, Palisadian-Post, Leader Magazine and many top podcasts and radio shows. https://lauragabayan.com
