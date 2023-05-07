Podcasts covering University of Oklahoma athletics teams and recruiting
U40: Recapping Big 12 Media Days
The gang is back together after Big 12 Media Days. We breakdown what went down in Arlington with OU's reps and Brent Venables. Also plenty of talk about other teams in the conference and our impressions there. The Sooners had a big recruiting week and Josh is taking some vacation from his vacation to talk the latest in recruiting with us. We also learned that George is not as good at Galaga as he thinks he is. But he is really good at getting interviews from Joe Castiglione and we talk about his one-on-one.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Welcome back to the U40!
20:00 - Oklahoma Big 12 Media Days
1:04:00 - Oklahoma has had a big week recruiting
1:31:00 - Wrap up. George Q/A with
7/14/2023
1:45:10
U40: Big 12 Media Days coming. What part of OU is SEC ready?
Conference Media Days are kicking off next week in Arlington, but the boys are also headed to Nashville for SEC Media Day the week after Big 12. We talk about OU's reception at their final Big 12 Media Days and what part of OU's program is the most SEC ready? Fans? Coaches? Players? Administration? A little bit of portal news with Aaryn Parks coming back to OU. But will he stick? We also breakdown the Thad Turnipseed departure and Josh gives us the latest on the recruiting trail.
The full rundown follows below:
0:00 - Welcome back to the U40! The calm before the storm
23:00 - What is the most SEC ready element of OU athletics?
30:23 - Aaryn Parks jump back out of Portal
37:11 - Softball Transfer Portal news
40:00 - Thad Turnipseed leaves OU
51:00 - RECRUITING
7/5/2023
1:18:48
U40: How concerned should you be about OL recruiting?
It is seriously hot outside. But inside and you can't escape Josh McCuistion's breakdown of how offensive line recruiting is going. Or not going. The news isn't all bad as running back recruiting seems to be going well. And Josh informs Carey that one of his favorite recruits is being enticed by that Miami Lifewallet money. Do we have a new biggest villain in college football? Is EA Sports College football in jeopardy? We also dig into how OU fans are feeling as we interact with people on the outside.
The full rundown follows below:
0:00 - Hello and welcome back to the U40!
9:30 - There is an angst in the OU fanbase
15:00 - 2024 RB Xavier Robinson commits to Oklahoma
28:00 - OU OL problems; Aaryn Parks heading into Portal
40:00 - How about some good news?
6/28/2023
1:23:47
U40: The ultimate breakdown of the latest recruiting news
A lot has happened since the last podcast. Camps ended, OU had it's ChampUBBQ event, Kevin Sperry left Texas for Oklahoma and the Sooners have a couple of new commitments. Josh breaks down everything that's happened and what is getting ready to happen on the recruiting trail. It seems the first serious OU vs. USC battle is developing as well. It's getting good! Also, Carey had to leave in the middle of the pod because he had a disaster at home. Just like the disaster Bob had. It's an epidemic!
6/22/2023
1:35:39
U40: Camps continue and we reminisce about the early days of SoonerScoop
With Josh in town the last few days for camps, the original three, Carey, Josh and Eddie get together for a little reminiscing about the good old days and where we're headed in the future. We also breakdown the first set of camps this week and we talk SEC schedule and what we thought was going to happen at the announcement. Turns out we were right about a lot of what to expect. And we're excited for the possibilities. We also talk about the standouts from Brent Venables football camps, his philosophy on camps and how it's been different this last month watching how things have played out. We also talk about the renewed emphasis on in-state talent and Josh and Carey weigh in with their thoughts on Jordy Bahl and discuss the role of fans in the expectations of a team like the OU softball program.
The full rundown follows below:
0:00 - Welcome back to the U40!
16:25 - N'Joy Vision Fresh Perspective
34:00 - Brent Venabales Year 2 is massive
48:00 - OU Camps being different than past years
53:00 - Carey and Josh weigh in on Jordy Bahl news
