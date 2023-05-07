U40: Camps continue and we reminisce about the early days of SoonerScoop

With Josh in town the last few days for camps, the original three, Carey, Josh and Eddie get together for a little reminiscing about the good old days and where we're headed in the future. We also breakdown the first set of camps this week and we talk SEC schedule and what we thought was going to happen at the announcement. Turns out we were right about a lot of what to expect. And we're excited for the possibilities. We also talk about the standouts from Brent Venables football camps, his philosophy on camps and how it's been different this last month watching how things have played out. We also talk about the renewed emphasis on in-state talent and Josh and Carey weigh in with their thoughts on Jordy Bahl and discuss the role of fans in the expectations of a team like the OU softball program. The full rundown follows below: 0:00 - Welcome back to the U40! 16:25 - N'Joy Vision Fresh Perspective 34:00 - Brent Venabales Year 2 is massive 48:00 - OU Camps being different than past years 53:00 - Carey and Josh weigh in on Jordy Bahl news