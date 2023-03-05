Each week our tricked-out team of tech investors and former operators breakdown the biggest headlines and themes in both public and private markets, with a spec... More
Available Episodes
5 of 72
Tech is a Minefield with Dan Niles
Dan and Deirdre Bosa discuss Uber earnings (1:00), Chegg crashing after its ChatGPT warning (14:00), and Amazon’s AWS guide spooking investors (20:00). Later, Dan interviews Dan Niles, Founder & Portfolio Manager of the Satori Fund, and talks about his background as an internet analyst during the dot com crash (26:00), the psychology of investing (28:30), Meta (37:45), big tech valuations/Nvidia (45:30), Intel (52:30), Apple (58:00), and the broader market (1:06:00).
View our show notes here
Email us at [email protected] with any feedback, suggestions, or questions for us to answer on the pod and follow us @OkayComputerPod.
We’re on social:
Follow Dan Nathan @RiskReversal on Twitter
Follow @GuyAdami on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram @RiskReversalMedia
Subscribe to our YouTube page
5/3/2023
1:13:49
Q1 Tech Earnings Preview with Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management
Dan is joined by Deirdre Bosa, host of CNBC’s TechCheck, to discuss sentiment heading into big tech earnings (1:00), China supply chain concerns (8:00), whether crypto is dead in America (10:15), and FinTech stocks dead in the water (15:00). Dan interviews Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, to discuss detaching emotions from investing (20:00), big tech earnings: Microsoft (24:00), Alphabet (33 :00), Meta (35:00), Amazon (39:30), Apple (45:00), and Tesla (53:30).
----
Email us at [email protected] with any feedback, suggestions, or questions for us to answer on the pod and follow us @OkayComputerPod.
We’re on social:
Follow Dan Nathan @DanNathanRR on Twitter
Follow @GuyAdami on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram @RiskReversalMedia
Subscribe to our YouTube page
4/25/2023
1:05:53
AI Will Choose Your Future with Packy McCormick & Joe Marchese
Dan Nathan and Deirdre Bosa, host of CNBC’s TechCheck, discuss investors lining up for Instacart’s private stock (2:00), Netflix’s live ‘Love is Blind’ reunion fiasco (5:00), Nvidia’s double upgrade (13:00), Samsung considering ditching Google Search for Bing (16:30), the Fox/Dominion lawsuit (21:00), and Tesla (25:00). Later, Dan is joined by Joe Marchese of Human Ventures and Packy McCormick of Not Boring for a conversation about why artificial intelligence is the future (32:00), and the Twitter/Substack drama (1:12:30).
Read Joe’s post: Human Dot AI: How to Think About the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Brands, Commerce, and Culture
Read Packy’s post: Intelligence Superabundance
View our show notes here
Email us at [email protected] with any feedback, suggestions, or questions for us to answer on the pod and follow us @OkayComputerPod.
We’re on social:
Follow Dan Nathan @RiskReversal on Twitter
Follow @GuyAdami on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram @RiskReversalMedia
Subscribe to our YouTube page
4/19/2023
1:28:36
Slicing up a SMB Renaissance with Ilir Sela
Dan Nathan and Deirdre Bosa, host of CNBC’s TechCheck, chat about AWS numbers decelerating (2:00), problems lurking in big tech names (12:00), Tesla (22:00), and Twitter as a platform (28:00). Later, Dan sits down with Jeff Richards of GGC Capital & Ilir Sela, founder & CEO of Slice, to discuss the pizza industry 🍕 (37:00), changing technologies in the food delivery business (47:00), stepping into the Silicon Valley world (55:00), the value proposition Slice offers to the consumer (1:02:00), competition in the space (1:07:00), and the potential for a small business renaissance in the United States (1:09:00).
View our show notes here
Email us at [email protected] with any feedback, suggestions, or questions for us to answer on the pod and follow us @OkayComputerPod.
We’re on social:
Follow Dan Nathan @RiskReversal on Twitter
Follow @GuyAdami on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram @RiskReversalMedia
Subscribe to our YouTube page
4/12/2023
1:12:58
The Post-SVB Smackdown with Deirdre Bosa and Rick Heitzmann
Dan Nathan is joined by CNBC TechCheck’s Deirdre Bosa and Rick Heitzmann of FirstMark Capital to discuss mega-cap tech’s rally to start the year (2:00), Jamie Dimon’s annual shareholder letter (7:00), whether the banking crisis is in the rearview mirror (10:00), private market valuations (14:30), C3.ai dropping on a short seller report (21:00), and WWE merging with UFC (23:00). Later, he sits down with Kai Tse, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Structural Capital to discuss the venture debt business (29:30), Silicon Valley Bank (34:30), competition in the space (40:00), and the state of the private markets (48:30).
View our show notes here
Email us at [email protected] with any feedback, suggestions, or questions for us to answer on the pod and follow us @OkayComputerPod.
We’re on social:
Follow Dan Nathan @RiskReversal on Twitter
Follow @GuyAdami on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram @RiskReversalMedia
Subscribe to our YouTube page
Each week our tricked-out team of tech investors and former operators breakdown the biggest headlines and themes in both public and private markets, with a specific focus on the intersection of web2 and web3. We will be joined by some of the most influential voices in tech, media, and crypto leaving listeners with fresh perspectives on increasingly complicated topics impacting their lives and investment portfolios.
Okay, Computer. Podcast is hosted by Dan Nathan, Katie Stanton, Rick Heitzmann & Packy McCormick with contributors Jarrod Dicker, Meltem Demirors, Cleo Abram, and Sally Shin. RiskReversal's resident luddite, Guy Adami stops in occasionally for Okay, Boomer segments.
Follow OkayComputerPod on Twitter.