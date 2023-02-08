OMGPS! EPISODE 9 - BACK TO THE ORACLE - THE INFINITELY WISE WILL PEARSON - PRESIDENT OF THE iHEART PODCAST NETWORK!

Dahlia Wilde and her Wonder Dog return to the ORACLE - THE INFINITELY WISE WILL PEARSON - PRESIDENT OF THE iHEART PODCAST NETWORK - to retrieve the wisdom to make a great podcast. The "OH MY GOD PARTICLE SHOW!" is Executive Produced by DAHLIA WILDE and iHEART MEDIA. Please follow me at @DahliaWildeOfficial Audio Design by Paul Mercier. Music by Ivo Moring. Keep looking up! We are the stars!