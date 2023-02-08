Dahlia Wilde – Walt Disney Writing Fellow, New York Foundation for the Arts Playwright, CERN Atlas Large Hadron Collider Creative Fellow, iHeart Next Great Podc...
OMGPS EP 10 - DAHLIA WILDE with DR. CHRIS LINTOTT, DR. HANNAH WAKEFORD & DR. MARK KRUSE
Dahlia Wilde continues on her journey to better understand the universe and our place in it. She lands in London with her Wonder Dog and has a mind-blowing pep-talk with the incredible Dr. Mark C. Kruse, her particle physics mentor and friend from Duke University and CERN Large Hadron Collider. They’re joined by wonderful astrophysicists, Dr. Chris Lintott from Oxford University and the BBC “THE SKY AT NIGHT”, and Dr. Hannah Wakeford from Bristol University. Chris and Hannah co-wrote the excellent book “BANG!!” (The Complete History of the Universe) with legendary guitarist and astrophysicist Sir Brian May.
8/2/2023
50:10
OMGPS! EPISODE 9 - BACK TO THE ORACLE - THE INFINITELY WISE WILL PEARSON - PRESIDENT OF THE iHEART PODCAST NETWORK!
Dahlia Wilde and her Wonder Dog return to the ORACLE - THE INFINITELY WISE WILL PEARSON - PRESIDENT OF THE iHEART PODCAST NETWORK - to retrieve the wisdom to make a great podcast.
7/26/2023
29:28
OH MY GOD PARTICLE SHOW! - DAHLIA WILDE & WILL PEARSON - MY FAVORITE PRESIDENT!
Dahlia calls up her FAVORITE PRESIDENT - AKA WILL PEARSON - PRESIDENT OF THE IHEART PODCAST NETWORK - to ask for his brilliant advice on how to best put on her live theatre "OH MY GOD PARTICLE SHOW!" at the Edinburgh Festival August 2-27, 2023 as Will is the wizard of live events as well as podcasts and everything else! Dahlia also tells Will that the man who discovered the HGGS BOSON (AKA THE GOD PARTICLE) - SIR PETER HIGGS - lives in Edinburgh and teaches at University of Edinburgh. Dahlia promises to keep hunting for the iHEART PARTICLE!
7/19/2023
15:33
OH MY GOD PARTICLE SHOW! - Super Smart Symantha Wilson, iHEART Radio Producer of THE BREAKFAST CLUB with CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD
Dahlia Wilde and her Wonder Dog talk with her iHEART RADIO mentor, Super Smart Symantha Wilson, Producer at THE BREAKFAST CLUB with CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD.
7/12/2023
32:57
OH MY GOD PARTICLE SHOW! BLAST FROM THE PAST!
Dahlia Wilde and her Wonder Dog are visited by a fascinating genius particle physicist from the past - VERA RUBIN.
Dahlia Wilde – Walt Disney Writing Fellow, New York Foundation for the Arts Playwright, CERN Atlas Large Hadron Collider Creative Fellow, iHeart Next Great Podcaster, Truman Scholar – presents a podcast about science, art, creativity, particle physics and the responsiveness of the universe.
“If the entire universe was born from the Big Bang, we must all be connected! Unpack your imaginations and get ready to rumble through the universe that we are so lucky to live in. Keep looking up! Stay positively charged! We are the stars!”
