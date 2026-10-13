In this episode, Dr. Janys provides a brief introduction to Motivational Interviewing. The cornerstone of motivational interviewing is empathy, something that counselors strive to both have and convey. This model is helpful for all to know and practice, especially counselors learning to listen actively. Support the show

This episode seeks to address the tremendous mis- and under-diagnosing of ADHD in women and gender-diverse folks, most of those who are millennials and Gen X-ers. Bringing awareness to those later diagnosed with ADHD can be especially challenging for many reasons: lack of access to care, and decades of people being told this was a character flaw and not neurodivergence. Dr. Janys uses their own lived experience of being diagnosed with ADHD in mid-life to help further understand and advocate for those who are still questioning or frustrated by lack of access. Resources are available in the show notes. This episode is not meant to diagnose or replace medical care. I am accepting new patients- please visit my website www.janysmurphyrising.com or email janysmurphyrising@gmail.com Show notes: Decades of undiagnosed girls with ADHD in GenX girls created a “lost generation” of women. https://shannonwatts.substack.com/p/decades-of-undiagnosed-adhd-in-gen Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/ Hyperactive Disorder https://chadd.org/for-adults/diagnosis-of-adhd-in-adults/ ADDitudes ADHD Expert Podcast https://additudemag.libsyn.com/ Support the show

In this episode. Dr. Janys interviews Dr. Tanya Johnson (she/her/ella) a queer, neurodivergent, Cuban-American counselor educator, clinical supervisor, and licensed mental health counselor who was raised as a devout Mormon in Salt Lake City Utah. Dr. Johnson specializes in supervising and mentoring neurodivergent clinicians in private practice and treating religious, existential, and relational trauma in LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent adults. Dr. Johnson shares about religious trauma through an intersectional feminist lens, addressing relational, cultural, and intergenerational dimensions of religious trauma. She describes how marginalized people in high-control religious and spiritual communities are particularly susceptible to religious trauma as many fundamentalist patriarchal religions adhere to doctrine that condemns their very existence. Counseling people through a crisis of faith requires a multidimensional treatment plan that addresses intrapersonal, interpersonal, community, and cultural factors. To learn more about Dr. Johnson's practice, visit https://www.evolvecounselingcenter.com/dr-tanya-johnson If you want to learn more about Colorful Minds Collective, visit https://www.colorfulmindscollective.com/ Support the show

In this episode, Dr. Janys explains how tarot and therapy work together. They discuss what tarot is, respective cultural factors, and theories and concepts in therapy that are enhanced by tarot practice. This episode is dedicated with love to my spiritual sister Pamela Norris. Therapists, please check out Rebecca Bloom's Tarot and therapy workshops- https://www.bloomcounseling.com/events-trainings I highly recommend Danielle with Oak Moon Tarot- https://www.oakmoontarot.com/ And please look up Rachel Pollack's books and decks for more in-depth support of learning tarot. Music by Scott Holmes. Sound Engineering by David and Janys Murphy Rising Support the show

As therapists we don't often view ourselves as leaders. This episode is a reminder that we as therapists have a duty to do no harm. Part of this is sharing knowledge and skills that can help when there is immense suffering playing out in social media, politics and in systems that hurt by "othering." This episode looks at some of the games that are employed by bad actors, and offers ways we can more skillfully stay out of the chaos. In other words, how can we exercise skillful responding rather than reacting? People listening that aren't therapists, I hope you consider some of these skills to navigate injustice. Perhaps take it to your own therapy, groups where you connect, or consider your own strategies. Support the show

About Oh My God I'm a Therapist

About Oh My God I'm a Therapist

About Oh My God I'm a Therapist