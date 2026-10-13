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36 episodes
- As therapists we don't often view ourselves as leaders. This episode is a reminder that we as therapists have a duty to do no harm. Part of this is sharing knowledge and skills that can help when there is immense suffering playing out in social media, politics and in systems that hurt by "othering." This episode looks at some of the games that are employed by bad actors, and offers ways we can more skillfully stay out of the chaos. In other words, how can we exercise skillful responding rather than reacting?
People listening that aren't therapists, I hope you consider some of these skills to navigate injustice. Perhaps take it to your own therapy, groups where you connect, or consider your own strategies.
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- In this episode, Dr. Janys explains how tarot and therapy work together. They discuss what tarot is, respective cultural factors, and theories and concepts in therapy that are enhanced by tarot practice.
This episode is dedicated with love to my spiritual sister Pamela Norris.
Therapists, please check out Rebecca Bloom's Tarot and therapy workshops-
https://www.bloomcounseling.com/events-trainings
I highly recommend Danielle with Oak Moon Tarot- https://www.oakmoontarot.com/
And please look up Rachel Pollack's books and decks for more in-depth support of learning tarot.
Music by Scott Holmes. Sound Engineering by David and Janys Murphy Rising
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- In this episode. Dr. Janys interviews Dr. Tanya Johnson (she/her/ella) a queer, neurodivergent, Cuban-American counselor educator, clinical supervisor, and licensed mental health counselor who was raised as a devout Mormon in Salt Lake City Utah. Dr. Johnson specializes in supervising and mentoring neurodivergent clinicians in private practice and treating religious, existential, and relational trauma in LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent adults.
Dr. Johnson shares about religious trauma through an intersectional feminist lens, addressing relational, cultural, and intergenerational dimensions of religious trauma. She describes how marginalized people in high-control religious and spiritual communities are particularly susceptible to religious trauma as many fundamentalist patriarchal religions adhere to doctrine that condemns their very existence. Counseling people through a crisis of faith requires a multidimensional treatment plan that addresses intrapersonal, interpersonal, community, and cultural factors.
To learn more about Dr. Johnson's practice, visit https://www.evolvecounselingcenter.com/dr-tanya-johnson
If you want to learn more about Colorful Minds Collective, visit
https://www.colorfulmindscollective.com/
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- This episode seeks to address the tremendous mis- and under-diagnosing of ADHD in women and gender-diverse folks, most of those who are millennials and Gen X-ers. Bringing awareness to those later diagnosed with ADHD can be especially challenging for many reasons: lack of access to care, and decades of people being told this was a character flaw and not neurodivergence. Dr. Janys uses their own lived experience of being diagnosed with ADHD in mid-life to help further understand and advocate for those who are still questioning or frustrated by lack of access. Resources are available in the show notes.
This episode is not meant to diagnose or replace medical care. I am accepting new patients- please visit my website www.janysmurphyrising.com or email janysmurphyrising@gmail.com
Show notes:
Decades of undiagnosed girls with ADHD in GenX girls created a “lost generation” of women.
https://shannonwatts.substack.com/p/decades-of-undiagnosed-adhd-in-gen
Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/ Hyperactive Disorder
https://chadd.org/for-adults/diagnosis-of-adhd-in-adults/
ADDitudes ADHD Expert Podcast
https://additudemag.libsyn.com/
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- In this episode, Dr. Janys provides a brief introduction to Motivational Interviewing. The cornerstone of motivational interviewing is empathy, something that counselors strive to both have and convey. This model is helpful for all to know and practice, especially counselors learning to listen actively.
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About Oh My God I'm a Therapist
Oh My God I'm a Therapist is a podcast for therapists, therapists in training, and people that go to therapy. If you have ever been curious about therapy, or the lives of therapists, this podcast is for you! Dr. Janys Murphy Rising is a doctorate-level counselor and licensed counselor in Washington state. Using their two decades of experience as both a therapist and professor, Janys explores common myths about going to therapy, knowing and caring for therapists in your life, and practices that help people to heal. Janys answers questions, explores topics relevant to therapy, and discusses current events that are relevant to mental health. Janys hopes you listen and learn ways that you can support the destigmatization of mental health. Visit www.janysmurphyrising.com for blog, podcast, and course updates, or on IG @dr.janys or @omgimatherapist-Theme song by Scott Holmes.This podcast is for education purposes only and is not a substitute for medical care or individualized mental health counseling. The ideas of this podcast are solely their own, and not meant to speak for the entire profession or other therapy professionals.Podcast website
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