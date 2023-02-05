Oh Crap Parenting with Jamie Glowacki

A podcast for conscious parents who drop the f-bomb. A lot. We are the overthinkers, the dreamers, and the doers. We are parenting in a radically different way ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 126
125. Bad Guys vs. Good Guys
This episode originally aired on Patreon on May 26. 2020.
Though I recorded this through the lens of the pandemic, this is an important topic: why “killing” bad guys and aggressive play is important for kids.
5/2/2023
14:00
124. Kids, Food and Picky Eating
Today, I’m taking on the big, big subject: picky eating. Let’s sift through a whole bunch of stuff cause a lot of what I’m seeing is getting crazy. There’s a lot to unpack here and I’m looking forward to dialogue.
4/27/2023
59:49
123. Talking About Talking
This episode originally aired on Patreon on Oct 22, 2020
We all know that HOW we talk to our kids matters but let’s talk about how MUCH we talk to our kids and why too many words can be highly ineffective.
4/25/2023
35:16
122. Hitters, Runners, Sensory Feedback, and the Dali Lama
Today, let’s break down some finer points about abuse, then talk about what to do if you have a runner. Which will lead us into sensory feedback, what that means, raising independent kids, and how to help hitters.
4/20/2023
26:55
121. The Love Umbrella and the Teenage Wave
This episode originally aired on Patreon on March 2, 2022
In Oh Crap I Have A Toddler, I discuss a concept I see in my work all the time. I call it: using your marriage love as a crash pad instead of an umbrella. The love you have with anyone co-parenting your child is what will hold the family together. It needs to be an umbrella to protect from the storms, not a crash pad at the end of the day (or ropes). I’ll also dive into fear and what that does to the brain and my personal lessons on riding the wave of teenage-hood.
