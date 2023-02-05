Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Oh Crap Parenting with Jamie Glowacki

Podcast Oh Crap Parenting with Jamie Glowacki
Jamie Glowacki
A podcast for conscious parents who drop the f-bomb. A lot. We are the overthinkers, the dreamers, and the doers. We are parenting in a radically different way ... More
Kids & FamilyParentingEducation
  • 125. Bad Guys vs. Good Guys
    This episode originally aired on Patreon on May 26. 2020.  Though I recorded this through the lens of the pandemic, this is an important topic: why “killing” bad guys and aggressive play is important for kids. Further reading on this topic: The Science Behind Play-Fighting and Why It’s Not All Bad - https://www.mother.ly/parenting/the-science-behind-play-fightingand-why-its-not-all-bad/ Boys: Understanding Rough and Tumble Play - https://www.firstfiveyears.org.au/child-development/boys-understanding-rough-and-tumble-play Jamie’s Homepage - www.jamieglowacki.com    Oh Crap! Potty Training – https://www.amazon.com/Crap-Potty-Training-Everything-Parenting-ebook/dp/B00V3L8YSU   Oh Crap! I Have A Toddler -  https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Oh-Crap!-I-Have-a-Toddler/Jamie-Glowacki/Oh-Crap-Parenting/9781982109738   Jamie’s Patreon Page: www.patreon.com/join/jamieglowacki?  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    14:00
  • 124. Kids, Food and Picky Eating
    Today, I’m taking on the big, big subject: picky eating. Let’s sift through a whole bunch of stuff cause a lot of what I’m seeing is getting crazy. There’s a lot to unpack here and I’m looking forward to dialogue.  Jamie’s Homepage - www.jamieglowacki.com    Oh Crap! Potty Training – https://www.amazon.com/Crap-Potty-Training-Everything-Parenting-ebook/dp/B00V3L8YSU   Oh Crap! I Have A Toddler -  https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Oh-Crap!-I-Have-a-Toddler/Jamie-Glowacki/Oh-Crap-Parenting/9781982109738   Jamie’s Patreon Page: www.patreon.com/join/jamieglowacki?  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    59:49
  • 123. Talking About Talking
    This episode originally aired on Patreon on Oct 22, 2020 We all know that HOW we talk to our kids matters but let’s talk about how MUCH we talk to our kids and why too many words can be highly ineffective.  Jamie’s Homepage - www.jamieglowacki.com    Oh Crap! Potty Training – https://www.amazon.com/Crap-Potty-Training-Everything-Parenting-ebook/dp/B00V3L8YSU   Oh Crap! I Have A Toddler -  https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Oh-Crap!-I-Have-a-Toddler/Jamie-Glowacki/Oh-Crap-Parenting/9781982109738   Jamie’s Patreon Page: www.patreon.com/join/jamieglowacki?  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    35:16
  • 122. Hitters, Runners, Sensory Feedback, and the Dali Lama
    Today, let’s break down some finer points about abuse, then talk about what to do if you have a runner. Which will lead us into sensory feedback, what that means, raising independent kids, and how to help hitters. Jamie’s Homepage - www.jamieglowacki.com    Oh Crap! Potty Training – https://www.amazon.com/Crap-Potty-Training-Everything-Parenting-ebook/dp/B00V3L8YSU   Oh Crap! I Have A Toddler -  https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Oh-Crap!-I-Have-a-Toddler/Jamie-Glowacki/Oh-Crap-Parenting/9781982109738   Jamie’s Patreon Page: www.patreon.com/join/jamieglowacki?  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    26:55
  • 121. The Love Umbrella and the Teenage Wave
    This episode originally aired on Patreon on March 2, 2022 In Oh Crap I Have A Toddler, I discuss a concept I see in my work all the time. I call it: using your marriage love as a crash pad instead of an umbrella. The love you have with anyone co-parenting your child is what will hold the family together. It needs to be an umbrella to protect from the storms, not a crash pad at the end of the day (or ropes). I’ll also dive into fear and what that does to the brain and my personal lessons on riding the wave of teenage-hood.  Jamie’s Homepage - www.jamieglowacki.com    Oh Crap! Potty Training – https://www.amazon.com/Crap-Potty-Training-Everything-Parenting-ebook/dp/B00V3L8YSU   Oh Crap! I Have A Toddler -  https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Oh-Crap!-I-Have-a-Toddler/Jamie-Glowacki/Oh-Crap-Parenting/9781982109738   Jamie’s Patreon Page: www.patreon.com/join/jamieglowacki?  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    44:12

About Oh Crap Parenting with Jamie Glowacki

A podcast for conscious parents who drop the f-bomb. A lot. We are the overthinkers, the dreamers, and the doers. We are parenting in a radically different way than those before us. But our divine vision gets blurry cause...OMG...kids can be such a pain in the ass. Let's work from the inside out, in a whole brain, whole body way to mitigate the crappy behavior. Not just with our kids but with ourselves. So you can be the parent you envision.
