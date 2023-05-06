The Athletic Women's Football Podcast: World Cup Edition

Join Michelle Owen and a host of The Athletic's finest reporters and writers to guide you through the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
More
Available Episodes
5 of 180
Spain win, Canada and Nigeria draw, Switzerland off the mark
Michelle Owen is joined by Chloe Morgan and Melanie Anzidei to reflect on the second day of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
Spain gave Costa Rica a bit of a humbling in the opening game of Group C.
The Athletic’s Laia Cervelló Herrero gives us her post match thoughts having watched from a rain soaked Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.
Earlier in the day in Group A, Switzerland defeated World Cup debutants the Philippines 2-0.
And the day’s action started with Nigeria drawing 0-0 with Olympics champions Canada in Group B.
We look ahead to European champions England beginning their Group D against Haiti tomorrow.
Plus The Athletic’s Jacob Whitehead brought us the latest news from The Lionesses.
Producer: Steve Hankey
Executive Producer: Abi Paterson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/21/2023
29:17
New Zealand shock Norway, Australia overcome Ireland
Michelle Owen is joined by Mark Carey and Caoimhe O’Neill to reflect on the first day of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
Both co-hosts came out of the first round of fixtures with 1-0 wins.
New Zealand began Group A with a shock win over Norway and their star-studded forward line.
In Group B, it took a second half penalty for Australia to overcome The Republic of Ireland’s strong defensive resistance.
Plus Michael Cox gives us his thoughts post-match from Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Producer: Steve Hankey
Executive Producer: Abi Paterson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/20/2023
29:03
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Preview
Michelle Owen is joined by Charlotte Harpur, Meg Linehan and Michael Cox to give you the perfect preview guide to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
We run through every single group to give you all you need to know going into the tournament.
Will the USA retain their crown or will European champions England end the dominance of the USWNT?
Or will it be our panel’s surprise pick as favourites who bring the trophy home?
Will the likes of Haiti or South Africa be a surprise package?
And which players are going to launch themselves to global stardom this summer?
Producer: Steve Hankey
Executive Producer: Abi Paterson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/13/2023
41:07
Two is Barcelona's magic number
Lynsey Hooper is with Raphael Honigstein, Michael Cox and Laia Cervello to discuss the Champions League final and more.
Reaction from Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze, plus... how did Barcelona do it? Why is the number two so important? And what does this all mean for Wolfsburg’s future?
And we look ahead to the World Cup with reaction to the England and Germany squads as well as the drama around player release dates and broadcast deals.
Producer: Sophie Penney
WHAT’S WHEN?
PART 1 - Champions League Final
Reaction from Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze (2.00)
Analysis (4.45)
PART 2 - World Cup
Germany squad and player release dates (19.30)
TV deals (23.30)
England World Cup squad (29.00)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/5/2023
41:04
Chelsea champions, Reading relegated and Ona Batlle exclusive
Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic’s Harriet Drudge to discuss the WSL season finale including reaction from Chelsea superfan Kerrie Evans.
Plus a clip from an exclusive interview with Ona Batlle from The Athletic’s Katie Whyatt.
Lynsey looks back on the season with FA’s Director of the Women’s Professional Game, Kelly Simmons.
And The Athletic’s Laia Cervello joins us to preview the Champions League final.
Producer: Sophie Penney
WHAT’S WHEN?
PART 1 - WSL
Title (1.00)
Player of the season (11.00)
Ona Batlle interview clip (17.30)
Top 4 (21.30)
Relegation (25.30)
Golden Boot (31.30)
Season review with the FA’s Kelly Simmons (33.30)
PART 2 - Europe
Frauen Bundesliga ft. Stanway in Lederhosen (43.30)
Champions League final preview (45.00)
End of WSL season montage (52.30)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices