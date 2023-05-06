The Athletic Women's Football Podcast: World Cup Edition

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Preview

Michelle Owen is joined by Charlotte Harpur, Meg Linehan and Michael Cox to give you the perfect preview guide to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. We run through every single group to give you all you need to know going into the tournament. Will the USA retain their crown or will European champions England end the dominance of the USWNT? Or will it be our panel's surprise pick as favourites who bring the trophy home? Will the likes of Haiti or South Africa be a surprise package? And which players are going to launch themselves to global stardom this summer? Producer: Steve Hankey Executive Producer: Abi Paterson