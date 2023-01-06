Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

Office Hours Live is a weekly call-in show with Tim Heidecker, DJ Douggpound and Vic Berger (aka the holy trinity). Every episode you'll hear sound bite battles... More
256. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Eric Wareheim, Tim Reactivates His Twitter
We’ve got a SUPER STACKED bonus show this week with Joey and Lucas from King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard in studio (but NOT STU because he is not a man of his word and did not show up), yet another ice cream report from Eric Wareheim, the reactivation of Tim's Twitter account and receivership into Phil Braun's holdings, and SO MUCH MORE!!
6/22/2023
1:06:14
255. Marc Maron
Unlock the gates! Marc Maron was in OUR garage for a fun-filled hour of talk, drops, callers and the huge reveal about Marc's toast this morning.
6/21/2023
1:10:52
254. Claudia O'Doherty, Cory Hanson, Eric Wareheim
Rock it man! We're back in the saddle with Australian comedy sensation Claudia O'Doherty, Tim's kids Millie and Charlie, Cory Hanson (Wand) performing "Ghost Ship" from his new album "Western Cum" accompanied by his brother Casey, an obligatory Ice Cream Report from Eric Wareheim and much, much more!
6/15/2023
1:12:56
253. Abby Martin, Eric Wareheim, Tim Deletes His Twitter
This week on a very special episode of Office Hours Live, we discussed the state of the world with journalist Abby Martin (Media Roots Radio, earthsgreatestenemy.com), and food expert Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric) called in with an ice cream report and Tim deletes his Twitter account (or does he?! you'll have to watch to the end to find our - or maybe still not find out).
6/8/2023
1:06:24
252. Beth Stelling, Eliana Athayde
It was a rip roaring time with special guests comedian Beth Stelling and musician Eliana Athayde who popped in to say hi, a very controversial City of the Day sponsor The New Doobie Brothers, and a toe dip into the new film "About My Father" starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert DeNiro.
