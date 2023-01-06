Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

253. Abby Martin, Eric Wareheim, Tim Deletes His Twitter

This week on a very special episode of Office Hours Live, we discussed the state of the world with journalist Abby Martin (Media Roots Radio, earthsgreatestenemy.com), and food expert Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric) called in with an ice cream report and Tim deletes his Twitter account (or does he?! you'll have to watch to the end to find our - or maybe still not find out). Support the show, get another full hour of today's episode including the finale of Tim nuking his Twitter account live on air, the grooming of Tim Pool, Doug showing off some tough guy t-shirts and find tons of additional content with a FREE seven-day trial at patreon.com/officehourslive. Just in time for the approaching summer we've released two HOT new t-shirts that are available now at shop.merchcentral.com/collections/office-hours. Get tickets to see Tim Heidecker live on tour in the USA this Summer! Dates and more info at timheidecker.com/live. All super chat money went to the Big Slick to benefit Childrens Mercy hospital in Kansas City with Tim matching donations - contribute directly at support.childrensmercy.org/give/389969. Find everything Office Hours at officialofficehours.com.