Podcast Peer to Peer
Legend of Winning & Agent 00
Peer to Peer features two best friends living together in a house in Atlanta, and chronicles stories from their unusual lives. They're two distant friends that ... More
Peer to Peer features two best friends living together in a house in Atlanta, and chronicles stories from their unusual lives. They're two distant friends that ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 251
  • How Dangerous Does your videos get,Behind the scenes?
    12/17/2022
    57:45
  • How KOT4Q Transitioned from Youtube to NBA Media
    12/10/2022
    1:35:27
  • "My first song was with Durk and Future" w/ Faze Kaysan
    12/3/2022
    1:34:12
  • "I almost DIED at a Rappers Video Shoot"
    11/26/2022
    1:20:36
  • My ex Cheated....WITH THE FOOTBALL TEAM
    11/19/2022
    1:47:04

About Peer to Peer

Peer to Peer features two best friends living together in a house in Atlanta, and chronicles stories from their unusual lives. They're two distant friends that met on an old basketball podcast, Agent 00 and Legend of Winning discuss interesting topics from their lives and popular culture. A serious departure from the type of content they regularly post on YouTube, no subject is off-limits for these two.

