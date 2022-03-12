Peer to Peer features two best friends living together in a house in Atlanta, and chronicles stories from their unusual lives. They're two distant friends that ... More
How Dangerous Does your videos get,Behind the scenes?
Clips channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCLXsc7-xGRCI8g4R-iE71vA
PEER TO PEER:UNCENSORED : https://www.patreon.com/Playback
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@peer2peerpodc...
Spotify: http://bit.ly/PeerToPeerPodcast
Apple Podcasts: http://bit.ly/PeerToPeerApple
Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/PeerToPeerGoogle
12/17/2022
57:45
How KOT4Q Transitioned from Youtube to NBA Media
12/10/2022
1:35:27
"My first song was with Durk and Future" w/ Faze Kaysan
12/3/2022
1:34:12
"I almost DIED at a Rappers Video Shoot"
11/26/2022
1:20:36
My ex Cheated....WITH THE FOOTBALL TEAM
Peer to Peer features two best friends living together in a house in Atlanta, and chronicles stories from their unusual lives. They're two distant friends that met on an old basketball podcast, Agent 00 and Legend of Winning discuss interesting topics from their lives and popular culture. A serious departure from the type of content they regularly post on YouTube, no subject is off-limits for these two.
