Off the Cuff with Jared Huffman

Congressman Jared Huffman
Dedicated to keeping California’s 2nd District up-to-date on what’s happening in Washington, D.C. and at home. Brought to you by Congressman Jared Huffman.
  • Congressional Baseball Game with Manager Rep. Mike Doyle
    We're talking baseball today, ahead of this week's annual Congressional Baseball Game. Team Manager Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA 18th District) is careful not to give away any strategy, but he does share how this fundraiser brings Washington together every year.
    --------  
    16:48
  • Talking Spirituality with Rep Emanuel Cleaver
    Representative Emanuel Cleaver has represented Missouri's 5th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005. A United Methodist pastor and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Cleaver discusses the role of spirituality in public life and how he finds balance.
    --------  
    31:43
  • The Asian American Perspective with Representative Grace Meng
    Representative Grace Meng of New York's 6th congressional district joins the podcast to share her perspective on recent violence and hate crimes targeting our Asian American Pacific Islander community.
    --------  
    17:26
  • Evolution of Bipartisanship: Former Members Share Their Perspective
    Former members of Congress - Charlie Dent (Republican representative for Pennsylvania's 15th district) and Donna Edwards (Democratic representative for Maryland's 4th district) - discuss the current state of political bipartisanship and where it's leading us.
    --------  
    42:19
  • Gun Violence with Chelsea Parsons
    Chelsea Parsons, Vice President of Gun Violence Prevention at the Center for American Progress, is an expert on gun policy and the criminal justice system. She joins Congressman Huffman to discuss the driving forces behind gun violence in America and what can be done to stem the tide.
    --------  
    28:24

