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Off Profile - A Highly Spirited Conversation
Off Profile - A Highly Spirited Conversation
Latest episode
8 episodes
Kevin Carlson - Bourbon Notes | Whiskey Influencers, Wild Turkey, Barrel Picks & Bourbon Hot Takes10/19/2026 | 1h 2 mins.We sit down with Kevin Carlson, the creator behind Bourbon Notes, to talk about the world of whiskey content, influencer marketing, vintage bourbon, and barrel picking. We get into Wild Turkey, Willett, the art of blending, questionable whiskey finishes, and some controversial opinions about where the bourbon industry is headed.
TJ Gamble - Brewzle | Bourbon Hunting, Craft Distilleries, Barrel Picks & Whiskey Transparency10/12/2026 | 1h 49 mins.We sit down with TJ Gamble, better known as Brewzle, to talk bourbon hunting, the challenges facing craft distilleries, barrel picks, and whether whiskey nerds care more about what's on the label than what's in the glass. Plus some blind tastings, questionable guesses, and plenty of shit-talking.
Seth Dettling - Dettling 1867 | Alabama Heat, Barrel Experimentation, Better Ingredients & Pushing Whiskey to Its Limit10/05/2026 | 57 mins.Seth Dettling joins us to talk about the philosophy behind Dettling 1867, from better ingredients and obsessive barrel tracking to aging whiskey in Alabama heat. We get into experimental mash bills, pushing oak extraction to the limit, why he’s skeptical of finishing great bourbon, and the years of trial, error, and “redneck engineering” behind making whiskey his own way.
Ari Klafter - Thornton Distillery | Making American Single Malt, Harvesting Illinois Peat, Whiskey Terroir, Barrel Aging & Finding a Prohibition-Era Gun09/28/2026 | 1h 21 mins.We sat down with Ari Klafter at Thornton Distillery to talk about what it actually takes to make whiskey worth waiting for.
Ari walks us through Thornton's American single malt program, from choosing specialty malts and distilling off-grain to harvesting Illinois peat along the Mississippi River. We get into whiskey terroir, why grain flavor deserves more attention, whether consumers actually support the craft producers they claim to love, and how barrel selection can completely change a spirit.
We also explore Thornton's evolving solera cask, upcoming experiments with unusual barrels and a potential cigar blend.
And because this is Off Profile, we somehow end up discussing a Prohibition-era gun discovered in the distillery, a questionable World Cup analogy, and what happens when you record a podcast underneath a dripping well.
A highly spirited conversation about whiskey, patience, experimentation, and a little bit of chaos.
Brett Connors - Castle & Key | Whiskey Blending, Experimental Barrels, Roots of Ruin Gin & the Secrets of Maturation Copy title09/21/2026 | 2h 15 mins.What goes into making great whiskey, and what happens when an experiment goes completely wrong?
We sit down with Brett Connors, the Whiskey Wizard of Castle & Key Distillery, to talk about his journey from giving distillery tours to blending whiskey and developing some of the distillery's most interesting releases.
We get into the reality of making whiskey, from throwing away their earliest distillate to experimenting with unusual finishing casks, including a rye that went from tasting like Robitussin to Cherry Cola.
Brett also shares the story behind Roots of Ruin Gin, why Castle & Key's unique warehouses produce such different flavor profiles, and how blending for other brands helped shape his approach to making whiskey.
We cover:
How Brett got started at Castle & Key and became a blender
Why a distillery's first barrel isn't necessarily its best
The experiments behind Castle & Key's finished whiskeys
How Roots of Ruin Gin was created
Why warehouse conditions can completely change a whiskey
The challenges of creating whiskey that's both delicious and commercially viable
Why Brett believes Castle & Key's rye is its best whiskey
A conversation about experimentation, learning from failures, and the work that goes into making the spirits we love.
Off Profile: A Highly Spirited Conversation.
#OffProfile #CastleAndKey #BrettConnors #Whiskey #Bourbon
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About Off Profile - A Highly Spirited Conversation
Off Profile is a whiskey and spirits podcast about the people, ideas, and stories behind what we drink. Maks and John sit down with distillers, blenders, brand owners, and other people shaping the industry for conversations about whiskey, Scotch, rum, brandy, agave, production, blending, sourcing, transparency, and everything in between. Sometimes technical, sometimes completely off the rails, always centered around a good pour and a good conversation. A highly spirited conversation.Podcast website
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