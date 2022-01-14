Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Government
FJC
add
Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Off Paper – Episode 24: An Extraordinary and Compelling Compassionate Release Story
    6/8/2023
    43:06
  • Off Paper – Episode 23: A Conversation with Chief U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Officer Wade Warren (Ret., D.N.D.)
    7/8/2022
    42:22
  • Off Paper – Episode 22: Reentry Research at the DOJ’s National Institute of Justice – A Conversation with Dr. Marie Garcia
    4/29/2022
    28:44
  • Off Paper – Episode 21: A Reentry-Centered Approach to U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services
    2/28/2022
    1:02:19
  • Off Paper – Episode 20: Demystifying Training and Education in U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services
    1/14/2022
    55:12

About Off Paper

Off Paper: The Criminal Justice Podcast from the FJC focuses on issues of federal criminal justice and, more specifically, how those issues affect probation and pretrial services officers and their clients. When an individual has finished serving any time and successfully completed release requirements, that person is “off paper.”
