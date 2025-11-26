This week's episode features Dana Degnan talking about the role of the Cultural Arts Department in the City of O'Fallon. That is followed by an appearance from Ren Adams who is the director of the O'Fallon Theatre Works latest production, to tell us all about the new show.
33:49
003 - Veterans Services
Longtime City of O'Fallon employee and Veterans Advocate Conan Stott is here to explain some of the many ways that we support Veterans in our community.
23:13
002 - Economic Development
O'Fallon Life On Air host Tony Michalka sits down with Economic Development Director Patrick McKeehan and Business Recruiter Megan Baucom to talk about the vital role that they play in the financial well-being of our City, and how that spreads into all areas of O'Fallon Life.
43:18
001 - The D.A.R.E. Program & Celebration of Lights
On this first episode of O'Fallon Life On Air, Communications Director Tony Michalka sits down with Officers Taylor Bradley and Jessica Misuraca to talk about the D.A.R.E. program. Then, Festival Coordinator Jenna Backhaus steps in to talk about the upcoming Celebration of Lights.