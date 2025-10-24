Mind of My Mind: Chapter 12
9/03/2022 | 51 mins.
Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 12 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider. We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back. Follow us on twitter @oparables, and support us on Patreon at Octavia's Parables.
Mind of My Mind: Chapter 11
9/02/2022 | 40 mins.
Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 11 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider. We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back. Follow us on twitter @oparables, and support us on Patreon at Octavia's Parables.
Mind of My Mind: Chapter 10
8/31/2022 | 49 mins.
Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 10 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider. We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back. Follow us on twitter @oparables, and support us on Patreon at Octavia's Parables.
Mind of My Mind: Chapter 9
7/30/2022 | 1h 1 mins.
Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 9 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider. We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back. Follow us on twitter @oparables, and support us on Patreon at Octavia's Parables.
Mind of My Mind: Chapter 8
7/29/2022 | 45 mins.
Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 8 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider.We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back.Follow us on twitter @oparables, and support us on Patreon at Octavia's Parables.
Octavia's Parables