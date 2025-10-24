Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsArtsOctavia's Parables
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Octavia's Parables
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Octavia's Parables

adrienne maree brown &amp; Toshi Reagon
ArtsBooks
Octavia's Parables
Latest episode

76 episodes

  • Octavia's Parables

    Mind of My Mind: Chapter 12

    9/03/2022 | 51 mins.

    Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 12 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider. We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back. Follow us on twitter ⁠⁠⁠⁠@oparables⁠⁠⁠⁠, and support us on Patreon at ⁠⁠⁠⁠Octavia's Parables⁠⁠⁠⁠.

  • Octavia's Parables

    Mind of My Mind: Chapter 11

    9/02/2022 | 40 mins.

    Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 11 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider. We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back. Follow us on twitter ⁠⁠⁠⁠@oparables⁠⁠⁠⁠, and support us on Patreon at ⁠⁠⁠⁠Octavia's Parables⁠⁠⁠⁠.

  • Octavia's Parables

    Mind of My Mind: Chapter 10

    8/31/2022 | 49 mins.

    Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 10 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider. We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back. Follow us on twitter ⁠⁠⁠⁠@oparables⁠⁠⁠⁠, and support us on Patreon at ⁠⁠⁠⁠Octavia's Parables⁠⁠⁠⁠.

  • Octavia's Parables

    Mind of My Mind: Chapter 9

    7/30/2022 | 1h 1 mins.

    Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 9 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider. We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back. Follow us on twitter ⁠⁠⁠⁠@oparables⁠⁠⁠⁠, and support us on Patreon at ⁠⁠⁠⁠Octavia's Parables⁠⁠⁠⁠.

  • Octavia's Parables

    Mind of My Mind: Chapter 8

    7/29/2022 | 45 mins.

    Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown discuss and analyze Chapter 8 of Octavia E. Butler's book, Mind of My Mind. And as always, offer questions for you and your people to consider.We lost our detailed episode descriptions when episodes were taken down, more soon! We're glad to be back.Follow us on twitter ⁠⁠⁠⁠@oparables⁠⁠⁠⁠, and support us on Patreon at ⁠⁠⁠⁠Octavia's Parables⁠⁠⁠⁠.

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Octavia's Parables

Hosts Toshi Reagon and adrienne maree brown read the works of Octavia Butler one chapter at a time, bringing a modern analysis and scholarship to the work, and offering listeners guiding questions for applying the lessons in their own lives and community work. Produced by Kat Aaron.
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to Octavia's Parables, What Should I Read Next? and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/6/2026 - 2:20:21 AM