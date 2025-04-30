Ep. 1: Will O'Neill

What keeps California Republicans fighting? The possibility of making the Golden State competitive once again. To do that, they must turn Orange County from purple to red. Will O’Neill, chairman of the Orange County Republican Party, and former mayor of Newport Beach, is trying to do just that.Subscribe to the OC Playbook newsletter: https://www.ocplaybook.com/Winning Tuesday: https://www.winningtuesday.com/— This episode was produced by Aurora Creative: https://createaurora.io/