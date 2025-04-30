Powered by RND
  Ep. 1: Will O'Neill
    What keeps California Republicans fighting? The possibility of making the Golden State competitive once again. To do that, they must turn Orange County from purple to red. Will O’Neill, chairman of the Orange County Republican Party, and former mayor of Newport Beach, is trying to do just that.Subscribe to the OC Playbook newsletter: https://www.ocplaybook.com/Winning Tuesday: https://www.winningtuesday.com/— This episode was produced by Aurora Creative: https://createaurora.io/
Orange County, California isn’t just beaches and Disneyland — it’s one of the most important battlegrounds in American politics. OC Playbook goes behind the scenes with the people who run for office, manage the campaigns, and write the checks. From city councils to Congress, red waves to blue strongholds, this is where OC’s political story gets told. Subscribe to the OC Playbook newsletter: https://www.ocplaybook.com/ Winning Tuesday: https://www.winningtuesday.com/
