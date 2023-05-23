NYU Langone Insights on Psychiatry

Dopamine (with Tanya Sippy, MD, PhD)

Dr. Tanya Sippy is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Langone. She’s also Principal Investigator at the Sippy Lab and Associate Director of the Psychedelic Medicine Research Training Program. Her research explores the neural mechanisms that underlie how sensory stimuli become associated with goal-directed behavior. Topics:How learning changes sensory representation (with implications for understanding addiction, etc.)Recent research on the functions of dopamine and serotoninHype vs reality of psychedelicsRegulation of ketamine clinics More information: https://www.sippylab.com/