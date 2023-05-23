NYU Langone Insights on Psychiatry

A podcast for clinicians about the latest psychiatric research. Thea Gallagher, PsyD, of NYU Langone Health interviews leading researchers about advances in the...
Biomarkers for Depression (with Carla Nasca, PhD)
Dr. Carla Nasca is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Langone, where she studies epigenetic mechanisms of neuroplasticity to stress. Dr. Nasca's work led to the discovery of acetyl-L-carnitine (LAC), a metabolite found in the mitochondria, as a promising biological marker of depression.Topics:acetyl-L-carnitine (LAC) and major depressive disorderHow stress changes the brain on a structural/molecular levelRisk factors for stress-induced disordersMachine learningMore information: https://www.cdr.rfmh.org/research/nasca-lab/
7/18/2023
34:43
Dopamine (with Tanya Sippy, MD, PhD)
Dr. Tanya Sippy is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Langone. She’s also Principal Investigator at the Sippy Lab and Associate Director of the Psychedelic Medicine Research Training Program. Her research explores the neural mechanisms that underlie how sensory stimuli become associated with goal-directed behavior. Topics:How learning changes sensory representation (with implications for understanding addiction, etc.)Recent research on the functions of dopamine and serotoninHype vs reality of psychedelicsRegulation of ketamine clinics More information: https://www.sippylab.com/
7/6/2023
44:42
Bipolar Disorder (with Andrew Nierenberg, MD)
Dr. Andrew Nierenberg is a Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Director of the MGH Dauten Family Center for Bipolar Treatment Innovation. He completed his residency in psychiatry at New York University/Bellevue Hospital.Topics:Lithium vs antipsychoticsSMART BD (Sequential Multiple Assignment of Randomized Treatment)Bipolar Learning Health NetworkMedication concordanceMore information:https://brain.harvard.edu/?people=andrew-nierenberg
6/20/2023
38:17
Depressive Disorders (with Alan Schatzberg, MD)
Dr. Alan Schatzberg is a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford Medicine, and Director of the Stanford Mood Disorders Center. His research examines the biology and psychopharmacology of depressive disorders. An NYU School of Medicine alumnus, Dr. Schatzberg was President of the American Psychiatric Association from 2009-2010.Topics:Ketamine and Esketamine (incl. mechanisms of action)Ketamine and obsessive-compulsive disorderOpioidsPsychedelic medicineFor more information:https://med.stanford.edu/profiles/alan-schatzberg
6/8/2023
46:48
Psychedelic Medicine (with Michael Bogenschutz, MD)
Dr. Michael Bogenschutz is a Professor of Psychiatry at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and Director of the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine.Topics:Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for alcohol use disorderMDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSDPsychedelic medicine for the "worried well"The role of the mystical experienceComparing different psychedelic medicinesMechanisms of actionTreatment protocolsSafety and risk-mitigationTopics for further investigationCited:Percentage of Heavy Drinking Days Following Psilocybin-Assisted Psychotherapy vs Placebo in the Treatment of Adult Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder (August 2022)For more information:https://centerforpsychedelicmedicine.org/
A podcast for clinicians about the latest psychiatric research. Thea Gallagher, PsyD, of NYU Langone Health interviews leading researchers about advances in their respective fields, revealing insights that clinicians can apply today. Produced by Jon Earle. More info on our website: https://tinyurl.com/yxruxy7b