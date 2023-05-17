This is a show about putting dicks down your mouths brought to you by world's smartest and prettiest transsexuals. Welcome to NYMPHOWARS More
KNFW...Give Him The Spear
Happy Pride!!! Target faces backlash, Fire Island is flourishing, and Terry's in one of her moods...take cover!
6/7/2023
1:00:23
KNFW...Ageism(nt) An Issue For Generation Z
The gals try some new inventions from some iconic sponsors and Madonna Louise calls in to clock us on our Padams!
5/31/2023
59:30
KNFW...The Library of BBL
Macy recounters her strange trip to Sri Lanka with Mr. Beast, and then the gals explore a strange library Theda discovered underneath the studio, staffed by mysterious hooded strangers. One by one, they pull down the classics of world literature only to discover the book's contents have been replaced by a mysterious phrase..."Dua Lipa..." What could it mean? And how can they escape before it's too late?
5/24/2023
56:39
KNFW...Sexy Beast
Mr. Beast and Bacardi 151 present the Lamborghini and Ocular Surgery contest with WHYY Philadelphia! A classic radio contest with some colorful contestants and some wonderful prizes!
5/17/2023
1:02:33
KNFW...A Vision Of Hell
Lot's of big news today! Bud Light has finally switched over to wine bottles, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum become sponsors, and we hear from Stefanie; a troubled young woman who just wants to be loved.