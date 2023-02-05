Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
NYC Parks Covid Oral History

Podcast NYC Parks Covid Oral History
NYC Parks
In 2022, NYC Parks embarked on an oral history project to capture stories from more than 100 Parks employees about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemi... More
Available Episodes

  • #1: The Beginning
    In the debut show, we travel to four of the five Boroughs to meet Parkies and hear their stories about the opening months of the pandemic. From the South Bronx to Rockaway Beach, the NYC Parks team recalls what the early days of the COVID-19 era was like while they struggled at work. Interviews: Anthony … Continue reading #1: The Beginning →
    3/29/2023
About NYC Parks Covid Oral History

In 2022, NYC Parks embarked on an oral history project to capture stories from more than 100 Parks employees about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 changed New Yorkers’ relationship with open space. This project aims to capture and preserve for the historical record this important slice of Parks history. The interviews captured what they did, saw, thought, learned, and hoped for as New Yorkers, public servants, and lovers and stewards of parks and open spaces. The interviews are raw, sincere, insightful, personal, painful, and funny—as unique as each person who participated in this project. Participants span entry level staff to the Commissioner. The stories represent every corner of the Agency. The podcast is produced by the NYC Parks Media Education Lab at McCarren Park Play Center in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The hosts are Diana Baker, senior media education associate, and Kevin C. Fitzpatrick, author and project director. Eghosa R. Ogboe: Producer/Editor.
