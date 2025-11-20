Nurse Converse, presented by Nurse.org

Vote in Scrubs: Why Civic Health Is Public Health (With Rebeca Leon, Gilanie De Castro and Marcos Damian-Noyola)
In this episode of Nurse Converse, host Rebeca Leon partners with Vot-ER to explore how civic health is public health. She's joined by Marcos Damian-Noyola, Deputy Director of Partnerships at Vot-ER, and Gilanie De Castro, RN, MSN, OCN, NE-BC, a nurse leader and former Civic Health Fellow.Together, they discuss how voting, policy, and advocacy shape patient care and community well-being. From telehealth and nurse staffing laws to lessons from the pandemic, the conversation highlights how nurses can use their voices beyond the bedside to drive meaningful change. Tune in to learn:Why civic engagement is essential to public healthHow Vot-ER empowers healthcare professionals to promote voter participationPersonal stories connecting nursing, policy, and patient outcomesWays to get involved using Vot-ER's free, nonpartisan tools and fellowshipsListen, be inspired, and join the movement to build a healthier democracy — one nurse, one vote, one community at a time.>>Vote in Scrubs: Why Civic Health Is Public HealthJump Ahead to Listen:[00:01:19] Civic health awareness in nursing.[00:04:14] Civic health and public health.[00:08:13] Voting access and health outcomes.[00:12:52] Civic engagement in nursing.[00:16:06] Impact of policies on health.[00:19:49] Voting and healthcare access.[00:25:05] Nurses and voting advocacy.[00:27:25] Time off to vote policy.[00:31:32] Civic engagement for nurses.