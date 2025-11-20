Nurse Converse, presented by Nurse.org

Powered by RND
  • Protect Your Nursing License: How to Handle a False BON Report—Essential Knowledge to Protect Your License (With Maggie Ortiz)
    In this episode of Nurse Converse, Maggie Ortiz closes out the Protect Your Nursing License Series with an essential conversation on how to handle a false report to the Board of Nursing.As a nurse advocate and former Board of Nursing investigator, Maggie draws on 25 years of experience to guide nurses through one of the most stressful — and often misunderstood — situations in their careers. She explains what to do the moment you receive a BON letter, how to stay organized, and the steps you can take to protect both your license and your peace of mind.You’ll learn:Why false reports happen — and what the BON’s true mission isThe critical role of professional liability insuranceHow to document and organize evidence to support your defenseWhen and how to seek legal representationWhat to expect during the investigation processThe importance of mental health and community supportWhether you’re facing a complaint or simply want to be prepared, this episode gives you the tools and understanding every nurse needs to safeguard their career and navigate the process with confidence.>>How to Handle a False BON Report: Essential Knowledge to Protect Your LicenseJump Ahead to Listen: [00:01:09] Handling false reports to nursing board.[00:04:44] Board of nursing complaints.[00:08:07] False report to regulatory agency.[00:12:10] Legal team communication importance.[00:15:41] Legal representation for nurses.[00:19:07] Whistleblower protections in nursing.[00:25:44] Handling false reports in nursing.[00:26:39] Protecting your nursing license.Connect with Maggie on LinkedIn and on social media:Instagram: @advocates4nursesTikTok: @advocates4nursesFacebook: Advocates4nursesYouTube: @Advocates4nursesDon't forget to explore her website, Advocates for NursesFor more information, full transcript and videos visit Nurse.org/podcastJoin our newsletter at nurse.org/joinInstagram: @nurse_orgTikTok: @nurse.orgFacebook: @nurse.orgYouTube: Nurse.org
    28:29
  • Nurse Breaks Silence After Being Fired for Reporting Hospital’s Baby Mix-Up (With Jana Price, Joyce Fisher and Matthew A. Luber)
    When a mother in a New Jersey hospital looked down and realized the baby in her arms wasn’t hers, veteran mother–baby nurse Joyce Fisher did what every good nurse is trained to do — she acted fast. But instead of being praised for preventing further harm, Joyce was fired and reported to the Board of Nursing.In this powerful episode of Nurse Converse, host Jana Price sits down with Joyce and her attorney, Matthew A. Luber, to unpack how a system meant to protect patients turned against the very nurse who upheld it. Together, they explore what happened during the baby mix-up, the emotional toll on everyone involved, and the broader implications for nurses who speak up about safety concerns.This is more than one nurse’s story — it’s a wake-up call for the entire healthcare profession about accountability, retaliation, and the urgent need for true “Just Culture.”>>Nurse Breaks Silence After Being Fired for Reporting Hospital’s Baby Mix-Up | OpinionJump Ahead to Listen:[00:03:40] Case Overview [00:04:30] Joyce’s Nursing Background[00:06:35] Start of Shift & Report[00:09:30] “This is not my baby.”[00:11:10] Escalation & Protocols[00:13:20] Emotional Fallout[00:17:30] Leadership Involvement and Reporting the Event[00:18:20] Suspension and Internal Investigation[00:23:10] Fired for “Gross Negligence”[00:24:20] Setting Precedent[00:26:10] Missing Root-Cause Analysis[00:28:10] Virtua "Just Culture" StatementConnect with Jana on LinkedInFor more information, full transcript and videos visit Nurse.org/podcastJoin our newsletter at nurse.org/joinInstagram: @nurse_orgTikTok: @nurse.orgFacebook: @nurse.orgYouTube: Nurse.org
    37:55
  • Our Once-in-a-Lifetime Honor with the Chicago Fire for Nurse Appreciation Night (With Melanie Van Sistine, Jahnik Dismuke and Hannah Kimmel)
    Former pediatric nurse and two-time Best of Nursing Award winner Mel sits down with Chicago nurses Hannah Kimmel and Jahnik Dismuke to unpack Nurse.org’s Nurse Appreciation Nights—including an unforgettable MLS game where nurses were honored on the field and Jahnik joined the captains for the pregame coin toss. They share why nurse-led community matters now, how peer-nominated honorees are chosen, and the fun perks of these events (discounted tickets, custom gifts, and memories that last). Listen in for behind-the-scenes moments, nomination tips and a heartfelt reminder that every nurse deserves to be seen and supported!>>Nominate a nurse, get discount tickets & find a Nurse Appreciation Night near you!>>Our Once-in-a-Lifetime Honor with the Chicago Fire for Nurse Appreciation NightJump Ahead to Listen: [00:01:29] Community in nursing.[00:05:06] Nurse Appreciation Nights.[00:12:08] Proud moments as a nurse.[00:14:58] Importance of external nursing communities.[00:19:33] Nurse Appreciation Night experiences.[00:26:57] Nurse community events in Chicago.[00:29:24] Nurse appreciation apparel and events.Connect with the hosts on social media:Instagram: Hannah: @hankimmelJahnik: @the_champagne_nurse, @nursesunwinenelevateMelanie: @mels.crafty.corner TikTok: Hannah: @scrubs.and.hubsJahnik: @the_champagne_nurseMelanie: @mels.crafty.corner For more information, full transcript and videos visit Nurse.org/podcastJoin our newsletter at nurse.org/joinInstagram: @nurse_orgTikTok: @nurse.orgFacebook: @nurse.orgYouTube: Nurse.org
    30:53
  • Vote in Scrubs: Why Civic Health Is Public Health (With Rebeca Leon, Gilanie De Castro and Marcos Damian-Noyola)
    In this episode of Nurse Converse, host Rebeca Leon partners with Vot-ER to explore how civic health is public health. She’s joined by Marcos Damian-Noyola, Deputy Director of Partnerships at Vot-ER, and Gilanie De Castro, RN, MSN, OCN, NE-BC, a nurse leader and former Civic Health Fellow.Together, they discuss how voting, policy, and advocacy shape patient care and community well-being. From telehealth and nurse staffing laws to lessons from the pandemic, the conversation highlights how nurses can use their voices beyond the bedside to drive meaningful change. Tune in to learn:Why civic engagement is essential to public healthHow Vot-ER empowers healthcare professionals to promote voter participationPersonal stories connecting nursing, policy, and patient outcomesWays to get involved using Vot-ER’s free, nonpartisan tools and fellowshipsListen, be inspired, and join the movement to build a healthier democracy — one nurse, one vote, one community at a time.>>Vote in Scrubs: Why Civic Health Is Public HealthJump Ahead to Listen:[00:01:19] Civic health awareness in nursing.[00:04:14] Civic health and public health.[00:08:13] Voting access and health outcomes.[00:12:52] Civic engagement in nursing.[00:16:06] Impact of policies on health.[00:19:49] Voting and healthcare access.[00:25:05] Nurses and voting advocacy.[00:27:25] Time off to vote policy.[00:31:32] Civic engagement for nurses.Connect with Rebeca on Social Media:Instagram: @EnfermeraMami.RNConnect with Gilanie on Social Media:Instagram:  @CitizenNurseWebsite:  www.citizennurse.comFollow Vot-ER on their official channels:Website:  vot-er.orgInstagram:  @vot_er_orgThreads:  @vot_er_orgLinkedIn:  Vot-ERFor more information, full transcript and videos visit Nurse.org/podcastJoin our newsletter at nurse.org/joinInstagram: @nurse_orgTikTok: @nurse.orgFacebook: @nurse.orgYouTube: Nurse.org
    32:29
  • You’re More Than a Nurse—This Life Coach Helps You Reignite Your Purpose (With Colton Lord and Tania Epremian)
    Colton teams up with Coach T—aka Tania, a Montreal-based personal and professional development coach who works virtually with clients across Canada, the U.S., and Europe—for a real-talk session on burnout, identity, and the fear that keeps so many of us stuck. Whether you're a nurse questioning your path, clinging to that job title for self-worth, or just burnt out but too scared to pivot, Tanya breaks down how coaching helps you untangle the chaos and take actionable steps toward what you actually want. No judgment, no pressure—just clarity, accountability, and a reminder that it’s okay to choose a new direction.>>You’re More Than a Nurse—This Life Coach Helps You Reignite Your PurposeJump Ahead to Listen:[00:01:06] Personal and professional development. [00:04:46] Pursuing fulfillment over corporate success. [00:06:42] Sailing adventure and life change. [00:12:16] Overcoming fear in coaching. [00:14:34] Coaching duration and dynamics. [00:16:10] Nursing burnout and career change. [00:19:10] Fear of career change. [00:24:02] Identity crisis in nursing. [00:25:47] Identity tied to job titles. [00:28:00] Self-worth and professional identity. [00:31:05] Prioritizing joy in life. [00:34:28] Work addiction and self-worth. [00:38:08] Coaching services and discovery calls.Connect with Colton on social media:Instagram: @coltonalanlord, @nursedaddies, @club.nurseTikTok: @nursecoltonConnect with Tania on social media: Instagram: @coachtmtlFor more information, full transcript and videos visit Nurse.org/podcastJoin our newsletter at nurse.org/joinInstagram: @nurse_orgTikTok: @nurse.orgFacebook: @nurse.orgYouTube: Nurse.org
About Nurse Converse, presented by Nurse.org

Welcome to Nurse Converse, a collaborative podcast, presented by Nurse.org. Picture this: In each episode, we bring you a fresh perspective with a rotating lineup of incredible nurse hosts from various backgrounds, specialties, and experiences. From seasoned nurse veterans to passionate newcomers, our hosts share the spotlight. What makes this podcast truly unique is that all of our hosts were selected by the nursing community.💜 Help more nurses find this amazing podcast by subscribing, leaving a 5-star rating and a positive review of Nurse Converse!Learn more about Nurse Converse here: https://nurse.org/articles/nurse-podcast/
BusinessHealth & WellnessNewsCareersDaily NewsMedicine

