Nurse Converse, presented by Nurse.org

Protect Your Nursing License: How to Handle a False BON Report—Essential Knowledge to Protect Your License (With Maggie Ortiz)

In this episode of Nurse Converse, Maggie Ortiz closes out the Protect Your Nursing License Series with an essential conversation on how to handle a false report to the Board of Nursing.As a nurse advocate and former Board of Nursing investigator, Maggie draws on 25 years of experience to guide nurses through one of the most stressful — and often misunderstood — situations in their careers. She explains what to do the moment you receive a BON letter, how to stay organized, and the steps you can take to protect both your license and your peace of mind.You’ll learn:Why false reports happen — and what the BON’s true mission isThe critical role of professional liability insuranceHow to document and organize evidence to support your defenseWhen and how to seek legal representationWhat to expect during the investigation processThe importance of mental health and community supportWhether you’re facing a complaint or simply want to be prepared, this episode gives you the tools and understanding every nurse needs to safeguard their career and navigate the process with confidence.>>How to Handle a False BON Report: Essential Knowledge to Protect Your LicenseJump Ahead to Listen: [00:01:09] Handling false reports to nursing board.[00:04:44] Board of nursing complaints.[00:08:07] False report to regulatory agency.[00:12:10] Legal team communication importance.[00:15:41] Legal representation for nurses.[00:19:07] Whistleblower protections in nursing.[00:25:44] Handling false reports in nursing.[00:26:39] Protecting your nursing license.Connect with Maggie on LinkedIn and on social media:Instagram: @advocates4nursesTikTok: @advocates4nursesFacebook: Advocates4nursesYouTube: @Advocates4nursesDon't forget to explore her website, Advocates for NursesFor more information, full transcript and videos visit Nurse.org/podcastJoin our newsletter at nurse.org/joinInstagram: @nurse_orgTikTok: @nurse.orgFacebook: @nurse.orgYouTube: Nurse.org