Episode 1: Dan B
Welcome to the first episode of Null Signal Station, the official NSG podcast! Join Ed, Ginevra and Sanjay as they catch you up on all the goings on in the Netrunner Community.
This episode:
Meet the Team!
Ed and Sanjay take a look at recent and upcoming events
The hosts catch up with NSG marketing lead DanB
Part 1 of The Rules Desk, where special guest Cephalopod Wizard takes a look at Formicary
Music - StevieMac
Art - Jakuza, Spencer Dub
Editing - Ben P (edited)
Null Signal Station is the official Netrunner podcast of Null Signal Games. Stick with us for interviews, views from inside and outside the organization, and features focusing on all aspects of this wonderful game. Hosts - Ed, Ginevra and Sanjay