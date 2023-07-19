Episode 1: Dan B

Welcome to the first episode of Null Signal Station, the official NSG podcast! Join Ed, Ginevra and Sanjay as they catch you up on all the goings on in the Netrunner Community. This episode: Meet the Team! Ed and Sanjay take a look at recent and upcoming events The hosts catch up with NSG marketing lead DanB Part 1 of The Rules Desk, where special guest Cephalopod Wizard takes a look at Formicary Music - StevieMac Art - Jakuza, Spencer Dub Editing - Ben P (edited)