Don't Assume is a long-form interview series from NTS, presented by Zakia. In this podcast Zakia will be talking to pioneers, disruptors and innovators about th...
NTS Don't Assume: DJ Sprinkles with Zakia
Terre Thaemlitz, commonly known as DJ Sprinkles, is an artist, producer and public speaker at the heart of club and experimental culture. Now based in Japan, she grew up in rural Missouri and moved to New York in 1986. His musical output has spanned intoxicating deep house to stripped back experimentation. Her work takes a critical look at identity politics, gender, the music industry and global capitalist structures. He has artfully resisted categorisation and always maintained her artistic autonomy. This vital and disruptive spirit made him the perfect first subject of this Don’t Assume interview.Presenter - Zakia Sewell, Producer - Lizzy King, Editor - Mae-Li Evans, Sound Recording - Josh Farmer & Sigourney Watson, Composer - Jennifer Walton, Talent & Outreach - Samuel Strang. This is an NTS Podcast, discover more www.nts.live.