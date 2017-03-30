Live In Concert from NPR's All Songs Considered

Hurray For The Riff Raff Live In Concert, SXSW 2017

"I'm ready for the world," Alynda Lee Segarra sings in the chorus of the rousing "Hungry Ghost" — and her band's set told that simple truth again and again. In the past seven or eight years, Hurray For The Riff Raff has blossomed slowly but fully, transforming its sound from intense-but-delicate one-woman bedroom recordings to the rip-roaring full-band jams that dominated the group's set at Stubb's BBQ in Austin, Texas. Setlist: 1. Life To Save 2. Nothing's Gonna Change That Girl 3. Hungry Ghost 4. Rican Beach 5. The Navigator 6. Living In The City 7. Fourteen Floors 8. Pa'lante