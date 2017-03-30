Live In Concert from NPR's All Songs Considered

Hear live shows from Spiritualized, Andrew Bird, Wilco, Bon Iver, Alabama Shakes, Beirut and many more. Recorded by NPR Music at venues and festivals across the...
Bermuda Triangle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018
It's not often you find a band with three lead singers who each sound as impressive on their own as they do together.
8/22/2018
46:12
Khruangbin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018
A power trio of an entirely different kind, the Houston band led a journey through globally-influenced funk, jazz, surf and psych-rock — before creating a live, instrumental hip-hop mixtape.
8/10/2018
58:55
The Lone Bellow, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018
The Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn band repeatedly took the Newport audience from joyful, foot-stomping singalongs, to a rapturous hush.
8/8/2018
58:55
Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018
Darlingside's dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.
8/6/2018
39:47
Hurray For The Riff Raff Live In Concert, SXSW 2017
"I'm ready for the world," Alynda Lee Segarra sings in the chorus of the rousing "Hungry Ghost" — and her band's set told that simple truth again and again. In the past seven or eight years, Hurray For The Riff Raff has blossomed slowly but fully, transforming its sound from intense-but-delicate one-woman bedroom recordings to the rip-roaring full-band jams that dominated the group's set at Stubb's BBQ in Austin, Texas. Setlist: 1. Life To Save 2. Nothing's Gonna Change That Girl 3. Hungry Ghost 4. Rican Beach 5. The Navigator 6. Living In The City 7. Fourteen Floors 8. Pa'lante