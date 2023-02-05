Now It's Awkward brings you into the room with Brittani Boren Leach and her husband Jeff. Brittani and Jeff give unfiltered access to their life, and unpack the... More
This might get heated...
Brittani and Jeff talk about how they parent their gaggle of kids. They reminisce about their childhood and how it affects the decisions they make as parents. Plus a recap of the T Swift concert. Awkward question of the week- "What is your ick about each other?" What about Brittani's feet makes Jeff 🤢
5/2/2023
50:07
Anxiety, depression... and boobs??? 😳
Jeff and Brittani open up about their struggles coping with life long anxiety and bouts of depression. We do a deep dive into Brittani's postpartum depression, dealing with our failed first marriages and the death of our son Crew. It's a difficult conversation to have, but hope it provides some solutions for getting through the difficult times of your life. It's not all heavy stuff though. We give a house build update, talk about the upcoming T Swift concert and answer your Awkward Question of the Week- Are Brittani's boobs real?
4/26/2023
43:40
Meeting THE ONE (after the other one)
Brittani and Jeff open up about how they met and the hurdles of modern dating. We also talk about how failure in a previous relationship can be a benefit to your marriage. Plus the awkward question of the week- Do we fart or 💩 in front of each other??? We spill the beans!
4/18/2023
52:13
The Million-Billion Dollar Question
In this episode Jeff and Brittani talk about managing their big blended family with 6 kids. We answer the million-billion dollar question- Are we having another baby? We also introduce the first awkward question of the week: "Have your children ever caught you doing "IT". 😬
4/11/2023
40:32
Now it's Awkward with Jeff and Brittani Boren Leach Episode 1
Brittani and Jeff talk about the podcast name we didn't use (because of Jeff's childhood "trauma" 😬). Why we started this podcast and some of the topics we will discuss each week. We do a deep dive into date night, why it's a priority for keeping our marriage healthy!
About Now It's Awkward with Jeff and Brittani Boren Leach
Now It's Awkward brings you into the room with Brittani Boren Leach and her husband Jeff. Brittani and Jeff give unfiltered access to their life, and unpack their views on love, marriage, parenting and entrepreneurship.