Nourish & Strengthen with Trainer Lindsey

Let’s talk about what to do when the scale is up! In this episode I’ll go over why the scale might be going up and exactly what to do about it! Heads up…. It’s not what you think! In fact, what you SHOULD do when the scale is up is probably the exact opposite of what most people do! Tune in to find out more! Want more motivation, accountability and support in your fitness journey? Apply to work with a coach on my Elite level coaching team! Let’s hop on a call and chat through your goals and struggles and see if we are a good fit to work together! Apply for a call here! Send me a DM on Instagram or Facebook! I’d love to chat with you about your goals! Instagram: @ trainerlindsey Facebook: @ trainerlindsey Check out all the programs HERE Check out my macro friendly cookbooks HERE Order Supplements from Transform HQ HERE and get 10% off with code TRAINERLINDSEY10