Nourish & Strengthen with Trainer Lindsey

Welcome to the Nourish and Strengthen Podcast! I’m your host Trainer Lindsey and I am so excited to teach you how to reach your fitness goals in a way that keep... More
1. Welcome to Nourish and Strengthen!
Who am I and why should you care what I have to say? In this, my very first podcast episode, I'll introduce you to myself and an overview of my story as well as touch on the different things you can expect to hear on this podcast! I'm so excited to have you along for this ride with me!
6/14/2023
23:55
2. 5 Things to Do When the Scale is Up
Let's talk about what to do when the scale is up! In this episode I'll go over why the scale might be going up and exactly what to do about it! Heads up…. It's not what you think! In fact, what you SHOULD do when the scale is up is probably the exact opposite of what most people do! Tune in to find out more!
6/14/2023
18:23
3. Let's Talk Macros
All about macros! If you've ever wondered how to use the tool of macro tracking to reach your goals this episode is for you! I talk all about what macros are, what it means to track them, how to set macros for fat loss and even how to track them! This episode is FULL of nuggets that even experienced macro trackers will enjoy!
6/14/2023
25:53
4. How to Stop Self Sabotage
Self Sabotage! Oh man, we are going deep today! I'm gonna talk about WHY we do it, WHEN we do it and how to stop it! If you have goals and you feel like you might be standing in your own way, you have to tune in!
Welcome to the Nourish and Strengthen Podcast! I’m your host Trainer Lindsey and I am so excited to teach you how to reach your fitness goals in a way that keeps your hormones and metabolism healthy! The process can be enjoyable, empowering and can build the confidence in yourself that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to!
Join me for tips, tricks, hacks and education on all things fat loss, health and wellness!