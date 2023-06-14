Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Podcast Nourish & Strengthen with Trainer Lindsey
Lindsey Mathews
Welcome to the Nourish and Strengthen Podcast! I’m your host Trainer Lindsey and I am so excited to teach you how to reach your fitness goals in a way that keep... More
Welcome to the Nourish and Strengthen Podcast! I’m your host Trainer Lindsey and I am so excited to teach you how to reach your fitness goals in a way that keep... More

Available Episodes

  • 1. Welcome to Nourish and Strengthen!
    Who am I and why should you care what I have to say?   In this, my very first podcast episode, I’ll introduce you to myself and an overview of my story as well as touch on the different things you can expect to hear on this podcast! I’m so excited to have you along for this ride with me! Want more motivation, accountability and support in your fitness journey?  Apply to work with a coach on my Elite level coaching team!  Let’s hop on a call and chat through your goals and struggles and see if we are a good fit to work together! Apply for a call here! Send me a DM on Instagram or Facebook! I’d love to chat with you about your goals! Instagram: @ trainerlindsey  Facebook: @ trainerlindsey  Check out all the programs HERE Check out my macro friendly cookbooks HERE Order Supplements from Transform HQ HERE and get 10% off with code TRAINERLINDSEY10
    6/14/2023
    23:55
  • 2. 5 Things to Do When the Scale is Up
    Let’s talk about what to do when the scale is up!  In this episode I’ll go over why the scale might be going up and exactly what to do about it!  Heads up…. It’s not what you think! In fact, what you SHOULD do when the scale is up is probably the exact opposite of what most people do!   Tune in to find out more! Want more motivation, accountability and support in your fitness journey?  Apply to work with a coach on my Elite level coaching team!  Let’s hop on a call and chat through your goals and struggles and see if we are a good fit to work together!   Apply for a call here! Send me a DM on Instagram or Facebook! I’d love to chat with you about your goals! Instagram: @ trainerlindsey  Facebook: @ trainerlindsey  Check out all the programs HERE Check out my macro friendly cookbooks HERE   Order Supplements from Transform HQ HERE and get 10% off with code TRAINERLINDSEY10
    6/14/2023
    18:23
  • 3. Let's Talk Macros
    All about macros!  If you’ve ever wondered how to use the tool of macro tracking to reach your goals this episode is for you! I talk all about what macros are, what it means to track them, how to set macros for fat loss and even how to track them! This episode is FULL of nuggets that even experienced macro trackers will enjoy! Want more motivation, accountability and support in your fitness journey?  Apply to work with a coach on my Elite level coaching team!  Let’s hop on a call and chat through your goals and struggles and see if we are a good fit to work together! Apply for a call here! Send me a DM on Instagram or Facebook! I’d love to chat with you about your goals! Instagram: @ trainerlindsey  Facebook: @ trainerlindsey  Check out all the programs HERE Check out my macro friendly cookbooks HEREOrder Supplements from Transform HQ HERE and get 10% off with code TRAINERLINDSEY10
    6/14/2023
    25:53
  • 4. How to Stop Self Sabotage
    Self Sabotage! Oh man, we are going deep today!  I’m gonna talk about WHY we do it, WHEN we do it and how to stop it!  If you have goals and you feel like you might be standing in your own way, you have to tune in! Want more motivation, accountability and support in your fitness journey?  Apply to work with a coach on my Elite level coaching team!  Let’s hop on a call and chat through your goals and struggles and see if we are a good fit to work together! Apply for a call here! Send me a DM on Instagram or Facebook! I’d love to chat with you about your goals! Instagram: @ trainerlindsey  Facebook: @ trainerlindsey  Check out all the programs HERE Check out my macro friendly cookbooks HERE Order Supplements from Transform HQ HERE and get 10% off with code TRAINERLINDSEY10
    6/14/2023
    26:55

About Nourish & Strengthen with Trainer Lindsey

Welcome to the Nourish and Strengthen Podcast! I’m your host Trainer Lindsey and I am so excited to teach you how to reach your fitness goals in a way that keeps your hormones and metabolism healthy! The process can be enjoyable, empowering and can build the confidence in yourself that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to! Join me for tips, tricks, hacks and education on all things fat loss, health and wellness!
