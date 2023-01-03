Nothing Is Real - A Beatles Podcast

50 years on, the world is still in love with The Beatles. Join Nothing Is Real hosts Jason Carty & Steven Cockcroft as they continue the never-ending conver... More
Nothing Is Real - Season 7 Episode 12 - Stuart Sutcliffe Part 2
Stuart Sutcliffe - Part TwoAs a group, the Beatles were changed by Hamburg. Individually each Beatle got something different from their time in the city and it would shape the rest of their lives …and for Stuart it was Astrid and art. Live on tape from Dublin, it's Nothing Is Real.
3/22/2023
1:13:33
Nothing Is Real - Season 7 Episode 11 - Stuart Sutcliffe Part 1
Stuart Sutcliffe - Part OneStuart Sutcliffe was the star pupil at the Liverpool College of Art, and also John Lennon's flatmate. By becoming a Beatle, he demonstrated that the band was a state of mind. To be a Beatle was to be something…other. Then they got the call up for Hamburg.Live on tape from Dublin, it's Nothing Is Real.
3/15/2023
54:11
Nothing Is Real - Season 7 Episode 10 - Stop & Smell The Roses
Stop & Smell The RosesWhen work began on Ringo's eighth album in May 1980, the outlook was good. John, Paul and George came on board to contribute, trying to rekindle the magic of 1973's Ringo album. By the time the album came out at the end of 1981, it was a different world. Live on tape from Dublin & Belfast, it's Nothing Is Real.
3/8/2023
1:10:04
Nothing Is Real - Season 7 Episode 9 - Derek Taylor Part 2
Derek Taylor, Part TwoReturning into the Beatleverse via Apple, Derek Taylor settles into his peacock chair at Saville Row, with a ciggie in hand, to dispense drinks and bon mots … but who is sending him all those narky messages? Answers on a postcard…Live on tape from Dublin, it's Nothing Is Real.
3/1/2023
1:01:19
Nothing Is Real - Season 7 Episode 8 - Derek Taylor Part 1
Derek Taylor, Part OneIn May 1963, Derek Taylor was sent to review a Beatles concert, an event that spun his world off its axis. For the next 34 years, he would be connected to the band, even as he went from working for them in London to being a free man in Los Angeles. Live on tape from Dublin, it's Nothing Is Real.
