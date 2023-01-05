Professor Suzannah Lipscomb talks about everything from the Aztecs to witches, Velázquez to Shakespeare, Mughal India to the Mayflower. Not, in other words, jus... More
Coronations of Charles I and Charles II
What could be more topical this week than looking back at the coronations of the first two Kings Charles. Charles I's reign is best remembered for the events of the English Civil War, a conflict over the balance of power between parliament and royal supremacy which resulted in his execution and the establishment of Oliver Cromwell's short-lived Commonwealth. After the restoration of the monarchy, Charles II was crowned in a momentous celebration, designed to reassure the nation of its stability and security.In this episode of Not Just the Tudors, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb finds out more from Dr Clare Jackson, author of Devil-Land: England Under Siege, 1588-1688.
5/4/2023
34:17
Lady Jane Grey
On a cold February morning in 1554, Lady Jane Grey was beheaded for high treason. Named by King Edward VI as his successor, Queen Jane had reigned for just 13 tumultuous days before being imprisoned in the Tower, condemned and executed.In this edition of Not Just the Tudors, first released in October 2021, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb talks to author and historian Dr. Nicola Tallis who reveals the moving, human story of an intelligent, independent and courageous young woman, forced on to the English throne by the great power players in the Tudor court.
5/1/2023
51:10
England’s First Ambassador to India: Thomas Roe
When Thomas Roe arrived in India in 1616 as James I's first ambassador to the Mughal Empire, the English barely had a toehold in the subcontinent. Roe was representing a kingdom that was beset by financial woes and deeply conflicted about its identity. Meanwhile, the court Roe entered was wealthy and cultured, its dominion one of the greatest and richest empires of the world.In this episode of Not Just the Tudors, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb talks to Nandini Das, about Roe's four years in India, a turning point in history, which offers a rich and radical challenge to our understanding of Britain and its early empire.
4/27/2023
53:22
Mary Rose: Henry VIII’s Foreign Crew
In the 16th century, "strangers" was the name used in England for people who were born in territories not controlled by the Tudor monarchy. Thinking about Henry VIII's armed forces, we might not expect to find "strangers" among them - but there were. In this episode of Not Just the Tudors, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb talks to Professor Catherine Fletcher and Samantha Nelson. Their research into the crew of the Mary Rose - the Tudor warship that sank in the Solent on 19 July 1545 - has revealed some fascinating insights into the origins of the men who served on board.
4/24/2023
35:56
Bess's Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is a triumph of Elizabethan architecture. Built in the late sixteenth century, its halls, corridors and staircases embody the magnificence of the Renaissance period in England. But they also tell the story of the remarkable woman who built it in a patriarchal age - the four-times-married Bess of Hardwick, England's wealthiest woman after Queen Elizabeth I.In this episode of Not Just The Tudors, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb takes us on a tour of Hardwick Hall. Roaming its tapestry-lined oak corridors, she recounts it's rich history, uncovers a connection with Mary, Queen of Scots and seeks to rehabilitate Bess's rapacious reputation.
