Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers in the App
Listen to The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers

The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers

Podcast The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers
Podcast The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers

The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers

Trill Withers Show
add
The Trill Withers Show is live on Youtube Mondays and Tuesdays 12pm -3pm ET with other videos throughout the week. Join your host Trill Withers and co-pilots Co...
More
Sports
The Trill Withers Show is live on Youtube Mondays and Tuesdays 12pm -3pm ET with other videos throughout the week. Join your host Trill Withers and co-pilots Co...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 375
  • Naz Reid Gets Paid, John Collins Traded To Jazz
    Naz Reid gets a new deal, The Hawks trade John Collins mid show, and the former assistant bowling coach at Stephen F. Austin had something to say about his resignation. 0:00 NBA Draft Recap 38:48 What Do The Hawks Do? 49:16 New Deal Naz Reid 1:05:58 Factor Ad Read 1:09:58 Stephen F. Austin Assistant Bowling Coach 1:27:58 Kevin Durant On Spaces & Movie Talk 1:39:10 John Collins TRADED 2:03:11 Roy Jones Jr. vs. NDO champ Bodybuilder...In The Metaverse? 2:12:00 Best Athlete Rappers, Times People Almost Got Beat Up LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cVQJaVwG4Q 💸 Trill’s Underdog Fantasy Promo aka deposit match up to $100: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam ⏰ Weekly Schedule Monday 12-3 EST, Tuesday Tiersday 11-12 EST, Thursday Night Watch Parties 7:30 EST! Pre-recorded Videos On Wednesdays 12 EST! 🍿 Previous Episodes The Trill Withers Show ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AV6u-tlbEwnfuQYgk08Mpnc Trill Withers Clips ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AXNCQp51gEBZ0fluUqm26Xy 🎙️ Prefer Podcasts Instead? Subscribe on Apple ➝ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-here-to-argue/id1560890245 Subscribe on Spotify ➝ https://open.spotify.com/show/2PITv6y0BR78VmiSiF4Go1 Subscribe on Stitcher ➝ https://www.stitcher.com/show/not-here-to-argue Subscribe on Google ➝ https://notheretoargue.podbean.com/ ▶️Underdog’s YouTube Channels The Underdog Football Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fnz7139CGSdtHWaPMCpIw The Trill Withers Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ko9XLS9wFlv42mSPc3W7A Underdog NBA with Wob → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXPIamLfetSGPThmZy0zhg Cut To It With Coley Mick & Steve Smith → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwpDj5ZRfVYefwmA2FnlwKw/featured Follow Underdog on Twitter ➝  https://twitter.com/UnderdogFantasy Follow Trill on Twitter → https://twitter.com/TylerIAm Follow Sex J on Twitter → https://twitter.com/MostCrucified Follow Jam on Twitter → https://twitter.com/JamPackard Follow Underdog NFL on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NFL Follow Underdog NBA on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NBA Follow Coley on Twitter → twitter.com/coleymick Follow yc on Twitter → twitter.com/yc 💸 Deposit Match Up To $100 ➝ https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam
    6/26/2023
    2:55:19
  • 2023 NBA Draft Night!
    It's 2023 NBA Draft Night with the TWS crew! Plus we try to navigate Marcus Smart no longer being a Celtic. 💸 Trill’s Underdog Fantasy Promo aka deposit match up to $100: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam ⏰ Weekly Schedule Monday 12-3 EST, Tuesday Tiersday 11-12 EST, Thursday Night Watch Parties 7:30 EST! Pre-recorded Videos On Wednesdays 12 EST! 🍿 Previous Episodes The Trill Withers Show ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AV6u-tlbEwnfuQYgk08Mpnc Trill Withers Clips ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AXNCQp51gEBZ0fluUqm26Xy 🎙️ Prefer Podcasts Instead? Subscribe on Apple ➝ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-here-to-argue/id1560890245 Subscribe on Spotify ➝ https://open.spotify.com/show/2PITv6y0BR78VmiSiF4Go1 Subscribe on Stitcher ➝ https://www.stitcher.com/show/not-here-to-argue Subscribe on Google ➝ https://notheretoargue.podbean.com/ ▶️Underdog’s YouTube Channels The Underdog Football Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fnz7139CGSdtHWaPMCpIw The Trill Withers Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ko9XLS9wFlv42mSPc3W7A Underdog NBA with Wob → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXPIamLfetSGPThmZy0zhg Cut To It With Coley Mick & Steve Smith → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwpDj5ZRfVYefwmA2FnlwKw/featured Follow Underdog on Twitter ➝  https://twitter.com/UnderdogFantasy Follow Trill on Twitter → https://twitter.com/TylerIAm Follow Sex J on Twitter → https://twitter.com/MostCrucified Follow Jam on Twitter → https://twitter.com/JamPackard Follow Underdog NFL on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NFL Follow Underdog NBA on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NBA Follow Coley on Twitter → twitter.com/coleymick Follow yc on Twitter → twitter.com/yc 💸 Deposit Match Up To $100 ➝ https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam  
    6/23/2023
    3:29:50
  • Best #1 Draft Picks of All-Time, Any Sport
    Who are the greatest #1 overall draft picks of all-time, any sport, any reality? Trill, Scoob, Coley and yc draft to find out. 💸 Trill’s Underdog Fantasy Promo aka deposit match up to $100: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam ⏰ Weekly Schedule Monday 12-3 EST, Tuesday Tiersday 11-12 EST, Thursday Night Watch Parties 7:30 EST! Pre-recorded Videos On Wednesdays 12 EST! 🍿 Previous Episodes The Trill Withers Show ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AV6u-tlbEwnfuQYgk08Mpnc Trill Withers Clips ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AXNCQp51gEBZ0fluUqm26Xy 🎙️ Prefer Podcasts Instead? Subscribe on Apple ➝ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-here-to-argue/id1560890245 Subscribe on Spotify ➝ https://open.spotify.com/show/2PITv6y0BR78VmiSiF4Go1 Subscribe on Stitcher ➝ https://www.stitcher.com/show/not-here-to-argue Subscribe on Google ➝ https://notheretoargue.podbean.com/ ▶️Underdog’s YouTube Channels The Underdog Football Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fnz7139CGSdtHWaPMCpIw The Trill Withers Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ko9XLS9wFlv42mSPc3W7A Underdog NBA with Wob → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXPIamLfetSGPThmZy0zhg Cut To It With Coley Mick & Steve Smith → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwpDj5ZRfVYefwmA2FnlwKw/featured Follow Underdog on Twitter ➝  https://twitter.com/UnderdogFantasy Follow Trill on Twitter → https://twitter.com/TylerIAm Follow Sex J on Twitter → https://twitter.com/MostCrucified Follow Jam on Twitter → https://twitter.com/JamPackard Follow Underdog NFL on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NFL Follow Underdog NBA on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NBA Follow Coley on Twitter → twitter.com/coleymick Follow yc on Twitter → twitter.com/yc 💸 Deposit Match Up To $100 ➝ https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam
    6/21/2023
    34:14
  • Slang Tiersday Is Low Key Bussin'
    First of all I'm baby, second of all the TWS gave updates on the missing submarine, and then tiered Gen Z slang from most bussin' to cheugy. SHEEEEESH.  💸 Trill’s Underdog Fantasy Promo aka deposit match up to $100: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam ⏰ Weekly Schedule Monday 12-3 EST, Tuesday Tiersday 11-12 EST, Thursday Night Watch Parties 7:30 EST! Pre-recorded Videos On Wednesdays 12 EST! 🍿 Previous Episodes The Trill Withers Show ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AV6u-tlbEwnfuQYgk08Mpnc Trill Withers Clips ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AXNCQp51gEBZ0fluUqm26Xy 🎙️ Prefer Podcasts Instead? Subscribe on Apple ➝ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-here-to-argue/id1560890245 Subscribe on Spotify ➝ https://open.spotify.com/show/2PITv6y0BR78VmiSiF4Go1 Subscribe on Stitcher ➝ https://www.stitcher.com/show/not-here-to-argue Subscribe on Google ➝ https://notheretoargue.podbean.com/ ▶️Underdog’s YouTube Channels The Underdog Football Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fnz7139CGSdtHWaPMCpIw The Trill Withers Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ko9XLS9wFlv42mSPc3W7A Underdog NBA with Wob → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXPIamLfetSGPThmZy0zhg Cut To It With Coley Mick & Steve Smith → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwpDj5ZRfVYefwmA2FnlwKw/featured Follow Underdog on Twitter ➝  https://twitter.com/UnderdogFantasy Follow Trill on Twitter → https://twitter.com/TylerIAm Follow Sex J on Twitter → https://twitter.com/MostCrucified Follow Jam on Twitter → https://twitter.com/JamPackard Follow Underdog NFL on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NFL Follow Underdog NBA on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NBA Follow Coley on Twitter → twitter.com/coleymick Follow yc on Twitter → twitter.com/yc 💸 Deposit Match Up To $100 ➝ https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam
    6/20/2023
    1:06:36
  • Suns Go All-In With Bradley Beal Trade
    Hollywood Jam Packard is now New York Packard, Bradley Beal is a Sun, Golden Knights and Nuggets win championships, Grimace shakes, and more!  0:00 Catching Up With New York Packard 23:14 Bradley Beal Is A Phoenix Sun 58:31 Hello Fresh Ad Read 1:01:03 Wild Bill Karlsson 1:21:40 Music Talk & Grimace Shakes 1:38:50 NBA Championship & Draft  2:06:10 Underdog Fantasy NFL Season Long Higher/Lowers 💸 Trill’s Underdog Fantasy Promo aka deposit match up to $100: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam ⏰ Weekly Schedule Monday 12-3 EST, Tuesday Tiersday 11-12 EST, Thursday Night Watch Parties 7:30 EST! Pre-recorded Videos On Wednesdays 12 EST! 🍿 Previous Episodes The Trill Withers Show ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AV6u-tlbEwnfuQYgk08Mpnc Trill Withers Clips ➝ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIBmuIEvL6AXNCQp51gEBZ0fluUqm26Xy 🎙️ Prefer Podcasts Instead? Subscribe on Apple ➝ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-here-to-argue/id1560890245 Subscribe on Spotify ➝ https://open.spotify.com/show/2PITv6y0BR78VmiSiF4Go1 Subscribe on Stitcher ➝ https://www.stitcher.com/show/not-here-to-argue Subscribe on Google ➝ https://notheretoargue.podbean.com/ ▶️Underdog’s YouTube Channels The Underdog Football Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fnz7139CGSdtHWaPMCpIw The Trill Withers Show → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ko9XLS9wFlv42mSPc3W7A Underdog NBA with Wob → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXPIamLfetSGPThmZy0zhg Cut To It With Coley Mick & Steve Smith → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwpDj5ZRfVYefwmA2FnlwKw/featured Follow Underdog on Twitter ➝  https://twitter.com/UnderdogFantasy Follow Trill on Twitter → https://twitter.com/TylerIAm Follow Sex J on Twitter → https://twitter.com/MostCrucified Follow Jam on Twitter → https://twitter.com/JamPackard Follow Underdog NFL on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NFL Follow Underdog NBA on Twitter → https://twitter.com/Underdog__NBA Follow Coley on Twitter → twitter.com/coleymick Follow yc on Twitter → twitter.com/yc 💸 Deposit Match Up To $100 ➝ https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-tyleriam
    6/19/2023
    2:53:34

More Sports podcasts

About The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers

The Trill Withers Show is live on Youtube Mondays and Tuesdays 12pm -3pm ET with other videos throughout the week. Join your host Trill Withers and co-pilots Coley Mick, Scoob, Jam Packard, and occasionally, yc. Audio posted here. Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ko9XLS9wFlv42mSPc3W7A
Podcast website

Listen to The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers, Pardon My Take and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers

The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store