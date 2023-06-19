The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers

Naz Reid Gets Paid, John Collins Traded To Jazz

Naz Reid gets a new deal, The Hawks trade John Collins mid show, and the former assistant bowling coach at Stephen F. Austin had something to say about his resignation. 0:00 NBA Draft Recap 38:48 What Do The Hawks Do? 49:16 New Deal Naz Reid 1:05:58 Factor Ad Read 1:09:58 Stephen F. Austin Assistant Bowling Coach 1:27:58 Kevin Durant On Spaces & Movie Talk 1:39:10 John Collins TRADED 2:03:11 Roy Jones Jr. vs. NDO champ Bodybuilder...In The Metaverse? 2:12:00 Best Athlete Rappers, Times People Almost Got Beat Up