  • Rethinking High Performance Computing with Kevin F****** Bowers
    In this episode, Austin talks with Kevin Bowers, Chief Science Officer at Jump Trading. Kevin and his team are the brains behind Firedancer, Solana's second independent validator client. As Kevin describes the process of building Firedancer, it's clear that this episode is not only about building a validator client; it's about Kevins unique perspective on the 1% of computer science focused on making things as fast and efficient as possible. Throughout his interdisciplinary career, Kevin has again and again proven to be an iconoclastic thinker, unabashedly dissatisfied with the status quo. He expresses his unconventional views on programming languages, scaling solutions, data flow optimization, and more.  
    5/30/2023
    1:09:47
  • The Philosophy of Ethereum According to Bankless' David Hoffman
    In this episode, David Hoffman (Bankless) and Austin have an honest and multi-faceted conversation about the differences between Solana and Ethereum's decisions, community, and future. David makes the case for an Ethereum-dominant future, and in doing so,  illuminates much about Ethereum's philosophy of design and the culture of its most fervent believers. Naturally, Austin makes a similar case on behalf of Solana. This is a conversation between two people who have mutual respect for each other, but fundamentally different opinions about how a blockchain should be built.  
    5/23/2023
    1:34:10
  • So How Does DeFi Work, Anyway?
    DeFi is defined as, "smart contracts that can execute trustless financial transactions," but beyond that, understanding what's actually going on under the hood of DeFi protocols and how to use them is still a very narrow area of expertise. Wrapped assets, bridges, automated market makers––these are new tools foreign to the world of traditional finance. In this episode, Cindy Leow offers a primer on how both the technical and practical features of DeFi work. She also shares thoughts on the direction of DeFi in the next twelve months and what we have to look forward to.  
    5/16/2023
    46:21
  • Designing Crypto for Actual Humans
    One of the things holding back crypto from mass adoption is bad UX. According to Ori Kwan (Orca), crypto's history of bad UX  isn't just because of blockchain's software constraints. It's also because of the underrepresentation of designers' voices. In this episode, Ori helps us understand how she thinks about building web3 products that are desirable, feasible, and viable, all from a designer's point of view.  
    5/9/2023
    46:22
  • Live Show: When to Work with web2 | The Pro-CBDC Case | Crypto Twitter vs. the Hill
    In this live taping of Validated from NFT.NYC, Austin has an informal chat with his Solana Foundation colleagues Amira Valliani and Pedro Miranda. They discuss how web3 x web2 partnerships are evolving, the pros and cons of Central Bank Digital Currencies, and the disconnect between crypto Twitter and conversations among crypto regulators.  
    5/2/2023
    51:47

About Validated

When it comes to blockchain, the thing people talk about most — the price — is actually the least interesting part. Crypto conversations are too often about who’s up and who’s down, what to buy and what to sell, and today’s drama on Twitter. Most conversations about crypto miss how it’s going to change ... everything. On VALIDATED, we’ll be talking to the people who are rethinking the internet — and our world. No hype cycles. No financial advice. Just conversations on the biggest ideas shaping the future of the internet. Web3 is complicated, but never boring.
