Rethinking High Performance Computing with Kevin F****** Bowers
In this episode, Austin talks with Kevin Bowers, Chief Science Officer at Jump Trading. Kevin and his team are the brains behind Firedancer, Solana's second independent validator client. As Kevin describes the process of building Firedancer, it's clear that this episode is not only about building a validator client; it's about Kevins unique perspective on the 1% of computer science focused on making things as fast and efficient as possible. Throughout his interdisciplinary career, Kevin has again and again proven to be an iconoclastic thinker, unabashedly dissatisfied with the status quo. He expresses his unconventional views on programming languages, scaling solutions, data flow optimization, and more.